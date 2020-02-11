Visiongain Publishes Chocolate Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Milk/White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, and Online Channels), by Sales Category (Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate and Seasonal Chocolate), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Chocolates are the most consumed and profitable component of the confectionery industry.

• Different ranges of chocolates are produced based on the quantity of cocoa.

• Chocolates have been sourced as one of the excellent pressure suppressants and anti-ageing confectionery items.

Market Overview and Trends

• China, India, and Brazil are offering new variety of chocolates to improve differentiation, personalization, and premiumization of chocolates.

• Seasonal and festive sales of chocolate are increasing through the years.

• The key market trends in coming years will be the demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates.

• Milk chocolates demand have increased due to its benefit in reducing cardiovascular diseases.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in demand for premium and seasonal chocolates during festive seasons has increased over the years.

• Consumers are preferring premium chocolates as gifts as they are more conscious about the brand and quality they consume.

• The rising income levels of the consumers and the changing lifestyles are the key factors resulting in the increase in purchase.

• Health benefit awareness such as antioxidants-enrichment, blood pressure-suppressing character, anti-ageing properties, stress reliever, among the consumers have increased the demand.

• Also, chocolate-flavoured milk, drinks, bakery products, ice creams, functional foods, and liquor chocolates will increase the market over the next few years.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Chocolates are considered to be a luxury product in some of the regions resulting in the less demand owing to the price of the product.

• The uncertain economy of the cocoa supply is likely to raise chocolate prices.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Chocolate Market is segmented on the Product type, Distribution Channel type, Sales Category type and Geography.

Product Type

• Milk/White Chocolate Market, 2019-2029

• Dark Chocolate Market, 2019-2029

Distribution Channel Type

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029

• Specialist Retailers Market, 2019-2029

• Convenience Stores Market, 2019-2029

• Online Channels Market, 2019-2029

• Other Distribution Channels Market, 2019-2029

Sales Category Type

• Everyday Chocolate Market, 2019-2029

• Premium Chocolate Market, 2019-2029

• Seasonal Chocolate Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The global chocolate market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players accounting for the major share.

• The new product launch is the preferred strategy in the global market.

• Manufacturers are attracting customers via ingredients, exclusivity, price, provenance, and packaging to attain maximum sales.

Companies covered in the report include:

Cadbury

Dove Chocolate

Droste

Ferrero

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Godiva Chocolatier

Green & Black's

Guittard Chocolate Company

Kinder

Kraft Foods

Kraš

Lindt & Sprüngli

Lotte

Marou

Mars, Incorporated

Meiji

Milka

Nestlé

Ritter Sport

See's Candies

The Hershey Company

Tootsie Roll Industries

Valrhona

Whittakers

Wilbur Chocolate Company

