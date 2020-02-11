Visiongain Publishes Chocolate Market 2019-2029 Report
11 Feb, 2020, 14:00 GMT
LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Milk/White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, and Online Channels), by Sales Category (Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate and Seasonal Chocolate), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Chocolates are the most consumed and profitable component of the confectionery industry.
• Different ranges of chocolates are produced based on the quantity of cocoa.
• Chocolates have been sourced as one of the excellent pressure suppressants and anti-ageing confectionery items.
Market Overview and Trends
• China, India, and Brazil are offering new variety of chocolates to improve differentiation, personalization, and premiumization of chocolates.
• Seasonal and festive sales of chocolate are increasing through the years.
• The key market trends in coming years will be the demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates.
• Milk chocolates demand have increased due to its benefit in reducing cardiovascular diseases.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/chocolate-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increase in demand for premium and seasonal chocolates during festive seasons has increased over the years.
• Consumers are preferring premium chocolates as gifts as they are more conscious about the brand and quality they consume.
• The rising income levels of the consumers and the changing lifestyles are the key factors resulting in the increase in purchase.
• Health benefit awareness such as antioxidants-enrichment, blood pressure-suppressing character, anti-ageing properties, stress reliever, among the consumers have increased the demand.
• Also, chocolate-flavoured milk, drinks, bakery products, ice creams, functional foods, and liquor chocolates will increase the market over the next few years.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Chocolates are considered to be a luxury product in some of the regions resulting in the less demand owing to the price of the product.
• The uncertain economy of the cocoa supply is likely to raise chocolate prices.
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/chocolate-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
The Chocolate Market is segmented on the Product type, Distribution Channel type, Sales Category type and Geography.
Product Type
• Milk/White Chocolate Market, 2019-2029
• Dark Chocolate Market, 2019-2029
Distribution Channel Type
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029
• Specialist Retailers Market, 2019-2029
• Convenience Stores Market, 2019-2029
• Online Channels Market, 2019-2029
• Other Distribution Channels Market, 2019-2029
Sales Category Type
• Everyday Chocolate Market, 2019-2029
• Premium Chocolate Market, 2019-2029
• Seasonal Chocolate Market, 2019-2029
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• The global chocolate market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players accounting for the major share.
• The new product launch is the preferred strategy in the global market.
• Manufacturers are attracting customers via ingredients, exclusivity, price, provenance, and packaging to attain maximum sales.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Cadbury
Dove Chocolate
Droste
Ferrero
Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Godiva Chocolatier
Green & Black's
Guittard Chocolate Company
Kinder
Kraft Foods
Kraš
Lindt & Sprüngli
Lotte
Marou
Mars, Incorporated
Meiji
Milka
Nestlé
Ritter Sport
See's Candies
The Hershey Company
Tootsie Roll Industries
Valrhona
Whittakers
Wilbur Chocolate Company
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article