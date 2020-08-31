Visiongain publishes Biologics Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast by Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (Humira, Remicide, Tysabri, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Perjeta, Opdivo, Keytruda, Avastin), Vaccines, Protein Therapeutics (Insulin, Other Recombinant Hormones, Plasma & Recombinant Coagulation Factors, Interferons, Enzyme Replacement & Other Protein Therapies), Regenerative Medicines (Stem Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies), Fusion Proteins), by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Haematological Disorders, Others), by Manufacturing (Outsourced, In-house), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) PLUS Profiles of Leading Biologics Companies and COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

Biologics–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Biologics market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 710+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Biologics Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT, Porter's, PEST Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.

This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

By Product Type

• Monoclonal Antibodies

– Humira

– Remicide

– Tysabri

– Herceptin

– Kadcyla

– Perjeta

– Opdivo

– Keytruda

– Avastin

• Vaccines

• Protein Therapeutics

– Insulin: Lantus, Novolog/NovoRapid, Humalog, Levemir, Apidra

– Other Recombinant Hormones

– Plasma & Recombinant Coagulation Factors

– Interferons: Avonex, Rebif

– Enzyme Replacement & Other Protein Therapies

• Regenerative Medicines

– Stem Cell Therapy: Osteocel Plus, Trinity Evolution & Trinity Elite

– Tissue Engineered Products: Apligraft, Demagraft

– Gene Therapies (IMIGYLC)

• Fusion Proteins

– Enbrel

– Eylea

By Application

• Oncology

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Haematological Disorders

• Others

By Manufacturing

• Outsourced

• In-house

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:

By Region

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Biologics Market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Biologics Market report helps you

In summary, our 710+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Biologics Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Application and Manufacturing, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Biologics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC Countries and South Africa.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 23 of the major companies involved in the Biologics Market. Some of the company's profiles in this report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, AbbVie, and Amgen among other prominent players

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbvie Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Allergan

Amgen

Anaptysbio, Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bevespi Aerosphere

Biocon

Biogen Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Bioverativ Inc.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Premier

Clover Pharmaceuticals

Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM)

Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics Inc.

DiNAQOR AG

Eisai, Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Food and Drug Administration

Frazier Healthcare Partners

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Health Canada

HitGen Inc.

Humanigen, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Luye Pharma Group

Merck & Co

National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

Nektar Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Q-State Biosciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rice University

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd

Sangamo

Sanofi S.A

Spark Therapeutics , Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tango Therapeutics

Teneobio, Inc.

TESARO, Inc

Therachon Holding AG,

UCB SA

United States Biologics License Application (BLA)

World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH)

Zai Lab Reveal

List of Organizations

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Australia's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

Boston Children's Hospital

Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

China Food and Drug Administration

Duke University School of Medicine

EMA (European Medicines Agency)

European Commission (EC)

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations

Harvard University

Human Stem Cells Institute

International Myeloma Foundation

Johns Hopkins

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

National Cancer Institute

New York Blood Center

NHS

NICE

Rice University

Saudi Food and Drug Authority

SSN Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

Stanford University

The European Generic medicines Association (EGA)

The European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

The University of Manchester

The University of Texas

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Toronto University

Toronto University

UCSF (University of California, San Francisco)

United Therapeutics

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank

University of Tokyo

US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)

US Food and Drug Administration

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

World Bank

World Health Organization (WHO)

