Visiongain Publishes Automotive Terminal Market 2020-2030 Report

Market Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Current Rating (Below 40 Ampere, 41–100 Ampere and Above 100 Ampere), Application (Cooling, Engine, & Emission Control, Safety & Security System, Body Control & Interiors, Infotainment, Lighting System, Battery System and Others) with Regional and National Market Analysis and Financial Analysis of Leading Companies

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive terminal market is expected to grow by exponential growth rate of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $31.9 billion by the end of forecast period 2030. The automotive terminal market is driven by increased demand for automotive safety devices backed by public mandates and a growing number of electrical devices in the car, increasing number of connected cars, rapid technological and innovation changes, and adoption electric vehicles are expected to drive the automotive terminal market. In the coming years, the development of energy-efficient E-Mobility as well as connected cars, autonomous and semi-autonomous cars will generate possibilities for the automotive terminal industry. The market is highly consolidated with only few players which can hinder the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive terminal due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption of technological advancement by OEMs. Stringent government regulation to install advanced safety technologies and rising adoption of green vehicles are also expected to boost the demand of terminal in APAC automotive market.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-terminal-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Terminal Market Report 2020-2030 report include TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Electric, Delphi, Lear, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, PKC Group, MOLEX, GROTE INDUSTRIES, Keats Manufacturing, VINEY CORPORATION among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players' common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading terminal suppliers.

The report on the Automotive Terminal Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various end use industries. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Terminal industry.

Visiongain's timely report reveals how best to compete in this profitable market space and maximize your company's potential.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-terminal-market-report-2020-2030/

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

– Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

– Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

– What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

– What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

– Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

– When will the market fully mature and why?

Research and Analysis Highlights

335 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Terminal Market Prospects

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive terminal market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, electric vehicles, current rating, application, and geography.

Automotive Terminal Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Terminal Submarket Forecasts by Electric Vehicles from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Terminal Submarket Forecasts by Current Rating from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Below 40 Ampere Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– 41–100 Ampere Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Above 100 Ampere Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Terminal Submarket Forecasts by Application from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Cooling, Engine, & Emission Control Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Safety & Security System Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Body Control & Interiors Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Infotainment Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Lighting System Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Battery System Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Other Application Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Regional Automotive Terminal Market Forecasts 2020-2030

North America Automotive Terminal Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)





South America Automotive Terminal Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)



Europe Automotive Terminal Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)





Asia Pacific Automotive Terminal Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)



Rest of the World Automotive Terminal Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)



Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Terminal Market

– TE Connectivity

– Sumitomo Electric

– Delphi

– Lear

– FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

– PKC Group

– MOLEX

– GROTE INDUSTRIES

– Keats Manufacturing

– Viney Corporation

SWOT And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Delphi

E Connectivity Ltd.

Furukawa Electric

Grote Industries

Keats Manufacturing

Lear

Molex

PKC Group

Sumitomo Electric

TE Connectivity

Viney Corporation

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain