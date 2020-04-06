Visiongain Publishes Automotive Hypervisor Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Forecasts by Vehicle Class (Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicle and Luxury Vehicles), by Type (Type 1 and Type 2), by Level of Autonomous (Autonomous Vehicles and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Bus System (Can, Ethernet, Flexray, Lin and Others), by Sales Channels (OEMs and Aftermarket) with Regional and National Market Analysis and Financial Analysis of Leading Companies

The global market for automotive hypervisor is projected to grow with a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2030 and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing number of connected cars, rising electrical & electronics design complexity in cars, increasing demand of infotainment systems, and technology advancement along with investment in R&D.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive hypervisor due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption of technological advancement by OEMs. Growing purchasing power with standard of living is further supporting the overall growth of the market.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-hypervisor-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

The luxury vehicle segment is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive hypervisor by vehicle class. Hypervisor technology is mainly used in luxury vehicles as its development costs are always greater. The luxury vehicles are fitted with sophisticated safety, comfort and convenience characteristics, making integrated luxury vehicle technology more complicated with big content of hardware.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2020-2030 report include Continental, Blackberry, Denso Corporation, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics, NXP, RENESAS, Sasken, Visteon, and Wind River Systems among others. Mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players' common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many players in the sector create alliances with raw material providers.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-hypervisor-market-report-2020-2030/

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading automotive Hypervisor industry producers.

The report on the Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various segment verticals. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the automotive Hypervisor industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Bitdefender

Blackberry

Continental

Denso

Green Hills Software

Hangsheng Technology

Harman

IBM

Infineon Technologies AG

Kpit

Luxoft

Mentor Graphics

Nutanix

NXP

Opensynergy

Panasonic

QNX Software Systems Limited

Qt Company

Qualcomm

Renesas

Sasken

Sysgo

Tata Elxsi

Texas Instruments

Visteon

Vmware

Wind River Systems

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain