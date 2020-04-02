Visiongain Publishes Automotive Fuel Cell Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market and Volume Forecasts by Electrolyte Type (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, DMFC and Others), by Component Type (Power Output Stack, Power Output Processor, Power Conditioner and Others), Power Output (200 Kw Power Output), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) with Regional and National Market Analysis and Financial Analysis of Leading Companies

The global automotive fuel cell market is expected to grow by exponential growth rate of 39.6% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market is driven mainly by the advantages provided by fuel cell vehicles, such as improved fuel efficiency and enhanced driving range, rapid refuelling, decreased petroleum dependency and no greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. Growing concerns about alarming rates of pollution have resulted in a change in the trend towards clean fuels and green technologies to decrease the carbon footprint efficiently. Over the previous few years, this has had a positive impact on demand for fuel cells. Increasing demand in the automotive and transportation industries for fuel cell vehicles and public initiatives to build hydrogen infrastructure will further increase the worldwide market.

By electrolyte type, PEMFC is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment in the overall fuel cell market in 2019 due to its properties including small size, high-power density, high efficiency, light weight, and appropriate operating temperature.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive fuel cell. Rising production and consumption of fuel cell vehicles, investment in hydrogen infrastructure, and growing environmental and health concern; all these factors are expected to propel the automotive fuel cell demand in APAC region. The growth of middle-class population and standard of living in the region, particularly in China and India, is driving the sales of fuel cells vehicles which further supported to the overall market demand.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report 2020-2030 report include Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation, Ballard Power Systems, Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd, Ceres Power, Delphi Technologies, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, Nedstack, NUVERA among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players' common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading fuel cell producers.

The report on the Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various end use industries. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Fuel Cell industry.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

– Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

– Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

– What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

– What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

– Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

– When will the market fully mature and why?

Research and Analysis Highlights

335 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Prospects

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive fuel cell market is segmented on the basis of electrolyte type, component types, power output, vehicle type, and geography.

Automotive Fuel Cell Submarket Forecasts by Electrolyte Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– PEMFC Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– PAFC Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– SOFC Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– DMFC Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Other Electrolyte Type Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Fuel Cell Submarket Forecasts by Component Types from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Fuel Stack Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Fuel Processor Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Power Conditioner Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Other Component Types Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Fuel Cell Submarket Forecasts by Power Output from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– <100 Kw Power Output Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– 100–200 Kw Power Output Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– >200 Kw Power Output Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Automotive Fuel Cell Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type from 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Regional Automotive Fuel Cell Market Forecasts 2020-2030:

North America Automotive Fuel Cell Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

South America Automotive Fuel Cell Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Rest of the World Automotive Fuel Cell Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($M & Volume)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Fuel Cell Market

– Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation

– Ballard Power Systems

– Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd

– Ceres Power

– Delphi Technologies

– Doosan Fuel Cell America

– Hydrogenics

– ITM Power

– Nedstack

– Nuvera

SWOT And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

AFCC

Audi

Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation

Ballard Power Systems

BMW

Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd

Ceres Power

Daimler

Delphi Technologies

Doosan Fuel Cell America

General Motors

Honda

Hydrogenics

Hyundai

ITM Power

MAN

Nedstack

Nissan

Nuvera

Panasonic

Plug Power

Toshiba

Toyota

Volvo

