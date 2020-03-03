Visiongain Publishes Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Market 2020-2030 Report

Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Technology (Automatic Shifter and Shift-By-Wire (SBW)), Component (Can Module, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Solenoid Actuator and Others) with Regional and National Market Analysis and Financial Analysis of Leading Companies

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive advanced gear shifter system market is expected to grow by exponential growth rate of 8.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $23.2 billion by the end of forecast period 2030. Rising applications of x-by-wire technology in automotive vehicles, increasing sales of vehicles, and increasing use of energy-efficient electric vehicles; all these factors are estimated to drive the demand for the advanced gear shifter system market.

During the forecast period, the advanced gear shifter system market for shift-by-wire is expected to expand at the largest CAGR. The development of the segment shift-by-wire is fuelled by the growing revenues in developed and developing nations of luxury and ultra-luxury cars.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive advanced gear shifter system due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption green vehicles.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Report 2020-2030 report include ZF, Dura, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, GHSP, Kongsberg Automotive, Kostal, Küster, Orscheln Products, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players' common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, electric vehicles, Technology, Component, and geography.

Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Submarket Forecasts by Electric Vehicles from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Submarket Forecasts by Technology from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Automatic Shifter Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Shift-By-Wire (SBW) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Submarket Forecasts by Component from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Can Module Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Solenoid Actuator Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Other Component Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Regional Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Forecasts 2020-2030

North America Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

South America Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)



Europe Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Asia Pacific Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Rest of the World Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Market

– ZF

– Dura

– Ficosa

– Fuji Kiko

– GHSP

– Kongsberg Automotive

– KOSTAL

– KÜSTER

– Orscheln Products

– Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

SWOT And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

Atsumitec

Delta Kogyo

Dura

Eissmann Group Automotive

Ficosa

Fuji Kiko

GHSP

Kongsberg Automotive

Kostal

Küster

Leopold Kostal

Lumax Industries

M&T Allied Technologies

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Orscheln Products

Silatech Srl

Stoneridge

WABCO

ZF

