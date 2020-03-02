Visiongain Publishes Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market and Volume Forecasts by Process (Designing, Development and Testing), by Offering (Physical Acoustic Testing and Virtual Acoustic Testing), by Software (Calibration, Signal Analysis, Simulation, Vibration and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Application (Drivetrain, Powertrain, Body & Structure, Interior and Others) with Regional and National Market Analysis and Financial Analysis of Leading Companies

The global market for automotive acoustic engineering services is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2020-2030 and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2030. Advancement of strict administrative norms pertaining to vehicle noise for ICE, increased electric and hybrid vehicle adoption and increased demand for optimum acoustic performance in passenger cars; all these factors are anticipated to drive the overall market demand.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive acoustic engineering services due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption of technological advancement by OEMs. Further, growing demand of electric vehicles is expected to enhance the overall growth of the market.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report 2020-2030 report include Autoneum, AVL GmbH, Bertrandt, Continental, EDAG Engineering, FEV, IAV, Schaeffler, Siemens PLM Software, and STS Group among others. Mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players' common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many players in the sector create alliances with raw material providers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading automotive acoustic engineering services industry producers.

The report on the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various segment verticals. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the automotive acoustic engineering services industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

Adler Pelzer

Autoneum

AVL GmbH

AZL

Bertrandt

Brüel & Kjær

Continental

Data Physics Corporation

EDAG Engineering

FEV

Head Acoustics

Iac Acoustics

IAV

Infosys

M+P International

Quiet Acoustic Engineering

Schaeffler

Siemens PLM Software

Signal.X Technologies

STS Group

Tata Consultancy Services

Vibratec

