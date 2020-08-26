Visiongain publishes Automation in Biopharma Industry 2020-2030 report

Forecasts by Application (Clinical Stage and Drug Discovery Stage) and by Technologies (Automation Technology (DCS, SCADA, PLC, MES, HMI, APC, ERP, LIMS, CRM, CAPA) and Digital Technology (IoT, AI, Digital Twin, AR & VR, Predictive Analytics, Cloud Computing). Plus, Leading Companies Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation in biopharma industry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global automation in biopharma market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2030 for the global automation in biopharma market by applications & leading technology type:

• By Application:

• Global automation and digital market in biopharmaceutical industry in clinical stage

• Global automation and digital market in biopharmaceutical industry in drug discovery stage

• By Technology:

• Automation Technology

• DCS

• SCADA

• PLC

• MES

• HMI

• APC

• ERP

• LIMS

• CRM

• CAPA

• Digitization Technology

• IoT

• AI

• Digital Twin

• AR & VR

• Predictive Analytics

• Cloud Computing

This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the automation in biopharma market:

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius

• Siemens

• Rockwell Automation

• & Other Companies

Companies covered in the report include:

Abilify MyCite

Alphabet

Amgen

Arctoris Ltd

Arlyn Scales

AstraZeneca

Atomwise

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

BioLines Laboratory

Deep Genomics

Eli Lilly

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson's new DeltaV

Emulate

Exscientia

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare's Life Sciences

Google

GSK

HighRes Biosolutions

LabCyte (now Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)

Nanome

NORA, Science 37

Numearate

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

OZ

Perceptive Engineering Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pixacore

RheoSense, Inc.

Roche

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Rockwell Automation)

Sanofi

Sanofi's Geel

Sartorius

Sartorius AI Lab (SAIL) research laboratory

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Siemens

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

TetraScience, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werum IT Solutions

Zenith Technologies

Organizations Listed

Clinicas Del Azucar

DeepMind (Alphabet's intelligence lab)

Emerson Process Management

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI)

Instrument Society of America (ISA)

International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

NASA

National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT)

NCPIE (National Council on Patient Information and Education)

The International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)

University of Pennsylvania

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

