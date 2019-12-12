Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Report 2020-2030

Forecasts by Industry (Energy and Power, Transportation Systems and Sensitive Infrastructures and Enterprises), Security Type (Cybersecurity, Surveillance, Physical Barriers, Personnel and Access Control) and Geography (Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and ROW)

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers in the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2019

Rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting enterprises across various industry verticals

In today's business environment, there is increase in the usage of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems due to rapid advancements in technologies. The foundation of this digital infrastructure is based on the communication between various business critical applications and data across platforms, devices, and users. With data explosion and frequently increasing cyber threats, chances of data breaches at every level have amplified significantly. Government agencies and energy infrastructure industries are more susceptible to such outbreaks, as such organizations handle a country's critical infrastructure, putting confidential business data and personnel information at risk.

Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP

The CIP systems and service providers, along with government agencies, play a vital role in safeguarding the cyberspace without diminishing the benefits that it provides to critical infrastructures. The private sector holds a major proportion of a country's critical infrastructure and its protection is their primary concern. Agencies from the government provide intelligence, identify threats, and conduct assessments on infrastructures and communities to help businesses and local governments to take decisions and enhance security before the occurrence of an event Terrorist activities across the globe, recent rise in cyber-attacks on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and other industrial infrastructure, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on the severs of Dyn (the company that controls the internet's Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure) in 2016 that brought down major websites including Twitter, the Guardian, Netflix, Redcfrt, and CNN in the US and European region, and other such incidents have highlighted the necessity to defend a country's orifice' infrastructure. Approximately 90% Y-o-Y increase in targeted attacks has given rise to a large number of government regulations, which are to be strictly adhered to by all the organizations. The government regulations make it mandatory for organizations to adhere to government security standards, failing which they could be penalized.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Challenges in Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

High Cost of Implementation

Cyber-attacks are on the rise due to the insufficient cyber security framework and lack of cyber governance. Despite the alarming frequency of data breaches and cybercrimes, there is still not enough money—or attention—being paid to information security and, specifically, cyber security in the workplace. Due to the complex networks and the need to develop sophisticated tools to counter the cyber-attacks, the vendors need to constantly upgrade their solutions and develop new technologies. The implementation of physical security technologies demand heavy centralized processing units, analytic, and tools for processing the data, thereby increasing the costs incurred to provide complete perimeter protection to these critical infrastructures.

Distributed facilities pose a challenge in the implementation of comprehensive security solutions

The power generation, transmission, and distribution and other key infrastructure are spread over various locations and are connected to each other by network through various modes of communications. The smart grids and utilities such as water utilities, and oil and gas pipelines are spread across a large area and are monitored from the base station. These stations connected by networks pose a challenge for the security companies to implement a comprehensive security solution encompassing all the information and physical security solutions onto a single platform. Hence, to address this challenge, there is a need for a single hub that controls all the multi-site security issues by detecting, assessing, and responding quickly to the security issues with uniformity.

Our new study reveals trends, market progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the CIP market heading? If you are involved in the critical infrastructure protection sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 247-page report provides 198 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the critical infrastructure protection sector and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecast sales at overall world market and regional level. You will see financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing CIP market.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you will find revenue forecasts to 2030 for the following segments:

• By Industry:

• Energy and Power, Transportation Systems, and Sensitive Infrastructures and Enterprises

• By Security Type:

• Cyber Security, Surveillance, Physical Barriers, Personnel, Access Control

• By Geography:

• Asia-Pacific, Middle East North America, Europe, Africa, ROW

Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. You will understand the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential future sales, discovering the critical factors likely to achieve success.

There will be growth in established CIP markets and in developing countries alike. Our analyses show that India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030. Geopolitical tensions and terrorist threats worldwide, coupled with development in cybersecurity and physical security technology will continue to influence the market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Global market for Critical Infrastructure Protection is estimated to be valued at $18.07 billion in 2020 and is projected to be at $55.0 billion by 2030, growing at the rate of CAGR 11.7% through 2020-2030. Increasing investment from emerging countries like India and increasing demand for cybersecuirty, surveillance and access control systems & technologies will increase sales to 2030.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the CIP industry?

Our new report discusses the issues and events affecting the CIP market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses of:

• Cybersecurity threats

• Physical security threats, including terrorism and natural hazards

• Worldwide modernisation programmes of national infrastructure

• Persistent divide between regulated and unregulated markets

You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

How the CIP report helps you

In summary, our 247-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Market Forecasts by:

• By Industry:

• Energy and Power, Transportation Systems, and Sensitive Infrastructures and Enterprises

• By Security Type:

• Cyber Security, Surveillance, Physical Barriers, Personnel, Access Control

• By Geography:

• Asia-Pacific, Middle East North America, Europe, Africa, ROW

• With national forecasts for:

• United States

• Canada

• Rest of North America

• Russia

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Turkey

• Rest of Europe

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Saudi Arabia

• Iraq

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East

• Nigeria

• Algeria

• Rest of Africa

• Brazil

• Central and South America

• Other Countries aka Rest of ROW

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

• See detailed tables of relevant contracts for critical infrastructure protection

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

21st Century Technology

3M

3SDL Ltd

Abdulla Fouad Group

Accenture

Accipiter Radar Technologies

ACE Management S.A

Active Intelligence

ADI Gardiner Ltd

ADT Fire & Security

Advanced Defence Systems Inc

Advanced New Technologies Ltd.

AeroExpress

Afidus

Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information (ANSSI)

Agent Vi

Aimetis

Airbus

Airbus Americas

Airbus China

Airbus Defence & Space

Airbus Defence & Space - Communications, Intelligence and Security

Airbus Defence & Space Optronics GmbH

Airbus Group Innovations Research Centre

Airbus Group SE

Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Deutschland

Airbus Helicopters España

Airbus Japan

Airbus Middle East

Airbus Military

Airbus Operations S.L.U

Airbus ProSky

Airbus Safran Launchers

Airbus SAS

Airbus UK

Al Faisaliah Group

Alcatel-Lucent

Alchemy API

AlertEnterprise LLC

Alestis Aerospace S.L

AlienVault LLC

Alker Fibre Optic Specialists

Allied Barton Security Services LLC

Al-Qaeda

Alstom

Altera

AMG Systems

Analex Corporation

Analysed Images Ltd

Andrews International

Anitrex International

API Technologies

Apogen Technologies Inc

Aramco

Arkoon

ASELSAN Middle East (AME)

ASL Safety & Security

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas' Security Affairs (ASD HD&ASA)

Astrium Services GmbH

Astronics Corp

Astrotech Corp

Astrotech Service Operations

Atkins

Atlas Elektronik UK Ltd

Atos S.A.

Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS)

Aviaso AG

Aviation Communications & Surveillance Systems

AWS Electronics Group

Axis Communications AB

Axxonsoft

BAE Systems

BAE Systems (Operations) Limited

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

BAE Systems Controls Inc

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc

BAE Systems Information Solutions Inc

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP

BAE Systems Land Systems South Africa (Pty) Limited

BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems Saudi Arabia

BAE Systems Surface Ships Limited

BAM Construction

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Baoji Oilfield Machinery

Barracuda Networks

BASIS Science Inc

Basra Gas Company

Bell Canada

Beth-El Industries

Bharat Electonics Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Blackbird Technologies Inc

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

Blue Box Group Inc

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Boeing Energy

Bombardier

Bombardier Transportation North America

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc

Bosch Security Systems

Brazilian Air Force

Brazilian Armed Forces

Brazilian Army

Brazilian Army - Department of Science and Technology

Brazilian Army Center for Cyber Defence

Brazilian Army- East Military Command

Brazilian Central Bank

Brazilian Civil Defense Forces

Brazilian Federal Police

Brazilian Institutional Security Cabinet of the Presidency

Brazilian Ministry of Communications

Brazilian Ministry of Defence

Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy

Brazilian Ministry of National Integration

Brazilian Ministry of Transport

Brazilian Secretaria de Estado de Administração Penitenciária (State Secretariat for Prison Administration -SEAP)

Brazilian Security Agencies

Brazil's Special Secretariat for the Security of Major Events (SESGE)

British Airways

Broadcast Sports Inc

Bruker Detection

Bundestag (German Parliament)

Bundeswehr (German Army)

Burton Safes Ltd

Byres Security Inc

CA Technologies

CACI International Inc

Cairn

Canon (UK) Ltd

Cantronic

Cardiff Bus

Cargohaus

CEIA SPA

Certicom Corporation

CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team - India)

Cheltek Ltd

Chemring Group Plc

Chess Dynamics Ltd

China Information Technology Grid

Chinese Army (PLA)

Chinese General Office of the Central Committee

Chinese General Office of the State Council

Chinese Ministry for Public Security

Chinese Ministry of Environment

Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Chinese National Land CBRN Emergency Rescue Team

Chinese National Nuclear Emergency Coordination Committee

Chinese State Council Research Office

Chubb Systems

Cimpa SAS

Cisco Systems Inc

ClearLeap

ClearView Communications Ltd

Cleversafe Inc

Cloudshield

Cobham Plc

Cohort plc

COM DEV International

Combitech

Compagnie IBM France, S.A.S.

Compose Inc

Comptek Research Inc

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

CoreTrace Corporation

Countermeasures Systems Ltd

CYBERBIT Ltd

CyberX

Cylance

Cyveillance, Inc

Daesh

Dai Nippon Printing

Dassault Aviation

Denel Limited

Denim Group

Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP)

Deposition Sciences Inc

Deutsche Bahn Netz AG

Digital Barriers

Digital Bond Inc

Direction des Constructions Navales Services (DCNS)

DJI Innovations

DRS Technologies

D-tect Systems

DVTEL Inc

EADS Foundation

EADS North America, Inc

Eclipse Electronic Systems

Ecuador Electric Company

ELAC Nautik Unterstützungskaße GmbH

Elbit Systems Ltd

Electronic Data Systems

Elettronica SpA

Elop Ltd

Elster Division of Melrose Industries plc

Energy Sector Security Consortium Inc

EnerNex Corporation

Engen Petroleum Lt

Environics OY

ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH

E-Sicherheitsbeteiligungen GmbH.

Essar Energy

Essar Oil (UK) Ltd

E-Systems Technologies Holding, Inc

EtherWAN Systems

Eurofighter GmbH

European Union Commission

Eurotunnel

Everfocus

EXAVISION SAS

Explorys

Extech Instruments Corporation

Faiveley Transport

Federal Government of Canada

Federal Mogul Corporation

Fibre SenSys Inc

Fidelis Security Systems

Field Forensics Inc

Finmeccanica Group

Firelight Infrastructure Partners

Flex-Tek

Flight Options LLC

FLIR Advanced Imaging Systems Inc

FLIR Government Systems Inc

FLIR Systems Aviation LLC

FLIR Systems CV

FLIR Systems Inc

FLIR Systems Ltd

FLIR Systems Middle East FZE

FNSS Savuma Sistemleri AS

ForcePoint

ForceX

Foreground Security

Foster-MillerInc

Freedom Lock and Security

French Armed Forces

French government's interministerial network (Réseau Interministériel de l'État – RIE)

French Ministry of Defence

French Ministry of Defence

French National Agency for Research (ANR)

French National Rail Corporation

French Prime Minister's Office

French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence & Armed Forces.

Friction Materials

FrotaPoa Consortium

FSI Holdings Inc

Fujitsu

FURNAS Central Electric SA

Future Fibre Technologies Inc

G4S PLC

G4S Regulated Security Solutions (RSS)

Galliford Try

Gazprom

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Electric (GE)

Genetec

German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA)

German Federal Government

German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

German Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI)

German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)

German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK)

German Ministry for Education and Research

German National Cyber Defence Centre

German National Cyber Security Council

German National Transportation Agency (VCV)

Globalfoundries Inc

Go-Ahead

Government of Brazil

Government of China

Government of France

Government of Germany

Government of India

Government of Israel

Government of Japan

Government of Russia

Government of Saudi Arabia

Government of the United Kingdom

Government of the United States

Gratte Brothers Security Management

Gravitant

Group-IB

Gulf Automation Services and Oilfield Supplies (GASOS)

Hamas

Hand Held Products Inc

Harris Corporation

Havelsan

Havok

HBGary Inc

Head Italia

Helibras

Helicentre Aviation

Hellenic Pavilion

Herzog Technologies

Hewlett Packard Company (HP)

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Hezbollah

HID Global

Highways England

Hikvision Canada

Hikvision Digital Technologies Co. Ltd

Hikvision Europe

Hikvision France

Hikvision Hong Kong

Hikvision India

Hikvision Italy

Hikvision Korea

Hikvision Latin America

Hikvision Middle East

Hikvision Oceania

Hikvision Poland

Hikvision Russia

Hikvision Singapore

Hikvision Spain S.L.

Hikvision UK

Hikvision USA

Honeywell

Honeywell ASCa Inc

Honeywell Building Solutions

Honeywell Co. Ltd

Honeywell Control Systems Ltd

Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc

Honeywell Europe NV

Honeywell Holdings Pty Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell International Sarl

Honeywell Safety Products Europe SAS

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc

Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt Ltd

Honeywell UK Ltd

HTDS

Huawei

huperLab

Hypertronics Corporation

IBM (China) Co., Ltd.

IBM Australia Limited

IBM Brasil—Industria, Maquinas e Servicos Limitada

IBM Deutschland GmbH

IBM East Europe/Asia Ltd.

IBM Foreign Sales Corporation

IBM India Private Limited

IBM International Group Capital LLC

IBM Israel Limited

IBM Japan, Ltd.

IBM Korea, Inc.

IBM Middle East FZ—LLC

IBM Security

IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

IBM United Kingdom Limited

ICICI Bank

IcX Technologies

Iguana Security

IHI Corp

Indian Defence Research and Development Organization

Indian Ministry of External Affairs

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs

Indian National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCCIPC)

Indian National Informatics Centre

Indian National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)

Indian Prime Minister's Office

Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering

Indian the Border Police

IndigoVision Group plc

Indonesian Ministry of Transportation

Indra ATM S.L.

Indra Systems

Industrial Defender Inc

Infinion Technologies AG

Infinova

Inflatable Wall Company

InfoWatch

Infrax Systems Inc

Innominate Security Technologies AG

Intel America, Inc

Intel Asia holding Limited

Intel Capital Corporation

Intel China Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation (UK) Ltd.

Intel Electronics Ltd.

Intel Europe, Inc.

Intel International

Intel Kabushiki Kaisha

Intel Mobile Communications GmbH

Intel Security Group

Intel Semi Conductors, Ltd.

Interconnect Devices, Inc

Intergraph

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

International Business Machines West Africa Limited

International Road Dynamics

INTRACOM Defense Electronics - IDE

IOActive Inc

IRDI S.A

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)

Israel Ports Development & Assets Company Ltd.

Israeli Defence Forces

Israeli Electricity Authority

Israeli Ministry of Defense

Israeli National Cyber Bureau

Israeli National Cyber Defence Authority (NCDA)

Israeli Prime Minister's Office

ItalSicurezza Srl

Itron Inc

J & S Franklin

Japanese Information Security Policy Council

Japanese Ministry of Defence

Japanese Self-Defence Forces (JSDF)

Japanese Trade and Industry

JC Production Solutions, Inc

JetBlue

John Crane Inc

John Crane Italia SpA

John Crane Middle East FZE

John Crane UK Limited

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kenyan Airport Authority

Klein Associates, Inc

Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Kuwait Ministry of Commerce

KVS Bus

L&T Technology Services

L-3 Advanced Programs, Inc

L-3 Applied Technologies, Inc

L-3 Communications Australia Pty Ltd

L-3 Communications Avionics Systems, Inc

L-3 Communications ELAC Nautik GmbH

L-3 Communications Electron Technologies, Inc

L-3 Communications Electronic Systems Inc

L-3 Communications EO/IR, Inc

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

L-3 Communications Hong Kong Limited

L-3 Communications India Private Limited

L-3 Communications Korea Corporation

L-3 Communications Ltd.

L-3 Integrated Sensor Systems

L-3 Narda

L-3 Saudi Arabia LLC

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

L-3 TRL Technology

Larsen & Toubro

Leidos Australia Pty Ltd

Leidos Biomedical Research Inc

Leidos Canada

Leidos Constructors LLC

Leidos Engineering LCC

Leidos Health

Leidos Holdings Inc

LiveTV

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Aerospace Systems Integration Corporation

Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Limited

Lockheed Martin Canada Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Desktop Solutions Inc

Lockheed Martin Global Inc

Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Solutions

Lockheed Martin Integrated Systems Inc

Lockheed Martin Integrated Technology LLC

Lockheed Martin Investments Inc

Lockheed Martin Logistics Management Inc

Lockheed Martin Operations Support Inc

Lockheed Martin Services Inc

Lockheed Martin Space Alliance Company

Lockheed Martin TAS International Services Inc

Lockheed Martin UK Limited

Logica

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions inc

LUKOIL Mid-East Ltd

Lunarline Inc.

MagalS3

Marine Systems International (MSI)

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

MASS

MBDA

McAfee Inc

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Meridian Rapid Defense Group

Merlin International

Meteorix LLC

Metron Aviation

Microsoft

Milestone Systems

Minuteman

MITEQ, Inc

MITIE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mocana Corporation

Monotrilho Manaus Consortium

MRI Global

Naksan Holding

NATO

NBC Sys

ND Satcom GmbH

N-Dimension Solutions

NELCO

Netsaq

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Nexight Group

NICE Systems Ltd

Nishat Power Limited

NitroSecurity Inc

Norcross Safety Products

Northern Rail Ltd

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems International Company

Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems International Company (UK)

Northrop Grumman Electronics Systems Integration International Inc

Northrop Grumman Field Support Services Inc

Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH

Northrop Grumman Overseas Service Corporation

Northrop Grumman Technical Services

Northrop International Aircraft Inc

Novar ED&S Ltd

OCTUPUS

Omega Seguridad

Omni SA

OptaSense, a QinetiQ Company

Optex

Optilan

Optix Co

Organisations Mentioned

Panasonic Corp

Parliament of Ghana

PasswordBox

Patria Oyj

Paxton

PBF Energy

Penghu County Public Transportation Office

Perceptics Corporation

Perimeter Internetworking Corp

Petards

Petrobras

Petroleum Development Oman

Petronas Carigali

Phytel

Ploughshare Innovations Ltd

Plustek

Polaris Consulting Ltd

Poltavsky GOK

Positive Technologies

Power Distribution, Inc

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad Regd S.A.

Public Safety Canada

PureTech Systems

Qantas Defence Services Pty Limited

QGroup

QinetiQ

QinetiQ Group Holdings Limited

QinetiQ Group plc

QinetiQ Holdings Limited

QinetiQ Limited

QinetiQ North America Inc

QinetiQ North America Services and Solutions Group

QinetiQ Overseas Holdings Limited

QinetiQ US Holdings Inc

Quadrant Security Group

Quantum Industries S.à.r.l.

R2P

RACOM

Rapiscan Systems

Raytheon Aircraft Systems International L.P.

Raytheon Australia International PTY Limited

Raytheon Blackbird Technologies

Raytheon Brasil Sistemas De Integracao Ltda

Raytheon Canada Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Foreground Security

Raytheon International Korea, Inc

Raytheon Marine G.m.b.H.

Raytheon Philippines, Inc

Raytheon Saudi Arabia Limited

Raytheon Systems Israel Company

Raytheon Systems Limited (RSL)

Reading Buses

Reading University

Recon Instruments

Reliance High-Tech Ltd

Remotec Inc

Rennes Métropole

Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc

Revere Security Corporation

Rio Grande Energia

Rockwell Collins Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH und Co. KG

Rosnesft

Rotem

Russian State Nuclear Cooperation

Saab AB

Safran SA

Sagem

Sahajanand Medical Technologies

SAM Electronics GmbH

SAM Electronics Nederland B.V.

Samsung

Samsung Techwin

Sandia Corporation (Sandia National Laboratories, Co.)

Sanitas

Saudi Arabia National Guard

Saudi Arabian Joint Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Border Security (JCCIP)

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce

Saudi Railways Company

Schneider Electric SA

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Secure Site Solutions

Selex ES

Senstar Corporation

Shanghai Diamond Exchange

Shanghai Tuijin Electronics

Shanxi Coal

Shell gas

SI Organisation Inc (now Vencore)

Sichuan Baxinghe Power Corporation

Siemens AG

Siemens Energy

Siemens Rail Automation

SightLogix

Sikorsky Aircraft

Sinopec Commercial Crude Oil Reserve Base

Sinopec Tianjin National Crude Oil Reserve Base

SME Smart Sensors Ltd

Smiths Detection – Watford Ltd

Smiths Detection (Asia-Pacific) Pte Ltd

Smiths Detection, Inc

Smiths Group Plc

Smiths Heimann GmbH

Smiths Heimann SAS

Smiths Medical ASD, Inc

Smiths Medical Deutschland GmbH

Smiths Medical France SA

Smiths Medical International Limited

Smiths Medical Japan Limited

Sojitz Corporation

Solana Networks

Sony Corporation

Sophos Ltd

Sopra Steria Group

South Korean Armed Forces

Southwest Microwave Inc

Spanish Airport Operator (Aena)

Sperian Protection Europe SAS

SpotterRF

SRA International

ST Electronics

Stadler Pankow GmbH

Stanley Security Oy

State Company for Oil Project Iraq

Sterling Software (US) Inc

Stormshield

StrongLoop Inc

Symantec Corporation

SynApps Solutions

Synectics Mobile Systems

Systems Engineering & Assessment Limited

Systems Made Simple

Systemware Europe

TAQQAT Global Co

Technica Corporation

TECOSA

Teledyne Defence

Teledyne SeaBptix

Telespazio SpA

Teleste Corporation

Telezygology Inc

Telstra

Thales Air Defence Ltd

Thales Air Systems & Electron Devices GmbH

Thales Alenia Space SAS

Thales Communications & Security SAS

Thales Defense & Security, Inc (ex Communications Inc)

Thales Electronic Systems GmbH

Thales Espana Grp, S.A.U.

Thales Group

Thales Group SA

Thales International Saudi Arabia

Thales Optronique SA

Thales Raytheon Systems Arabia L.P.

Thales Raytheon Systems Company SAS

Thales Security Solutions & Services Company

Thales Software India Pvt. Ltd

Thales Solutions Asia Pte Ltd

Thales UK Ltd

Thales Underwater Systems SAS

Thales-Raytheon Systems Co. LLC

Thales-Raytheon Systems Company S.A.S. (TRS SAS)

The Airport Operation Control Centre, France (AOCC)

The Boeing Company

The Electric Power Research Institute

The Gulf Industrial Technology Company (KSC)

The Raytheon Company

The Weather Company

Tinsley Product Line

Titeflex Corporation

Toshiba

Total Group

Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Transneft

Transtector Systems, Inc

Trensurb

Trollmuhle

Tshinghua Tongfang

TT Government Solutions

Tutco, Inc

Tyco International

TZ Limited

UK Agency's National Digital Infrastructure.

UK Department of Energy & Climate Change

UK Department of Health

UK Department of Transport

UK Environment Agency

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)

UK Home Office

UK Home Office Scientific Development Branch (HOSDB)

UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)

UK National Authority

UK Rail Freight

UK Transport Research Laboratories

UK's Skills Funding Agency

Ultra Electronics

Unidata SpA

Unisys

UNITEC

United Technologies Corporation

UOP Russel LLC

US Air Force

US Army

US Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Office (CBRN-E)

US Coast Guard

US Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity

US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP)

US Defence Network Operation Centre

US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

US Department of Commerce

US Department of Defense - Information Analysis Centers Program Management Office

US Department of Defense (DoD)

US Department of Energy (DoE)

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

US Department of State

US Department of Treasury

US Department of Veterans Affairs

US DHS Network Security Deployment Division

US Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO)

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

US Federal Aviation Administration

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

US Federal Protective Service (FPS)

US Federal Transit Administration (FTA)

US Government Accountability Office (GAO)

US Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT)

US National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD)

US National Security Agency

US Office of Security Capabilities (OSC)

US Public Utility Department's Security Operations Centre

US Science & Technology Directorate

US Transport Security Administration (TSA)

UXC Connect

Varec Inc

Verint Systems

Verizon

Vigilance Networks

Vista Equity Partners

Vital Rail Security

Vivotek

VMware

Wabtec Corporation

Walkers Construction

Wärtsilä Corporation

Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd

Websense (now ForcePoint)

Westar Aerospace & Defence Group Inc

Westminster Group

WidePoint Corporation

Wind River Systems, Inc

Wipro

Wrightstyle

WT Parker

Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc

Xenics

Xetron Corporation

Xtralis International Holdings Limited

Zareba Security

ZeitControl Cardsystems GmbH

Zener Electicals & Electronic Services

Zeta Associates, Inc

Zone Advanced Protection Systems

ZTE Corporation

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2018-2028

Military Radar System Market Report 2019-2029

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029

Border Security Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain