Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $7bn Targeting Pods Market
25 Jun, 2019, 10:00 BST
Targeting Pods Market Forecast 2019-2029
Analysis of Type (FLIR and Laser Designators, Laser Designators, FLIR Pods, Laser Spot Tracker Pods), Platform (Attack Aircraft, Attack Helicopters, UAVs, Bomber Aircraft), Component (FLIR Sensors, CCD Camera, ECU, MMS, Video Datalink, Processors, HD TV), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
The recent developments in targeting pods technologies in airborne defence platforms, has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The $ 3.6 billion targeting pods market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of demand for better targeting systems and aircraft upgradation programs. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 136 tables, and 145 figures
• 231 PAGES
Analysis of key players in targeting pods market players
• Aselsan
• BAE Systems Plc
• FLIR Systems
• Israel Aerospace Industries
• L3 Technologies, Inc.
• Leonardo S.p.A.
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Moog
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Qioptiq
• Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
• Raytheon Company
• Thales Group
• The Boeing Company
• Ultra-Electronics
• Global targeting pods market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
Targeting pods forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Type segment includes FLIR & LASER designator pods, LASER designator pods, FLIR pods and LASER spot tracker pods.
• Component segment includes FLIR sensors, charge coupled device (CCD) camera, environmental control unit (ECU), moving map systems (MMS), video datalinks, digital data recorder, processor and high definition TV
• Platform segment includes attack aircraft, attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and bomber aircraft.
• Regional targeting pods market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America forecast 2019-2029,
• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029
• Europe forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the world forecast 2019-2029
