Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $7.5bn Sensors for the IoT Market

Sensors for the IoT Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Network Technology (Wired and Wireless), by Application (Consumer, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Touch Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Occupancy Sensors, Co2 Sensors and Others) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles Leading Companies Developing the Technology

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Sensors for the IoT market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $7,520 million in 2019.

Sensors for the IoT Market Outlook

The sensors used in smart applications, which require connectivity, real-time analytics and common connecting platform for collecting and analysing data are considered in sensors for the IoT market. It is a computing concept where every physical object is connected to the internet, and all such objects can communicate with each other. The base year used for this study is 2018, and the forecast period is between 2019 and 2029. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of sensor type, network technology, application, and geography. The growth of the global Sensors for IoT market is fuelled by factors, such as rapid adoption of IoT across several applications, authentication provided by the security vendors, growing demand of application integrators and the evolving nature of businesses followed by cost control/reduction strategies.

Report Scope

• Explains how the Sensors for the IoT Market is evolving

• Global Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Regional and National Sensors for IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

– Asia Pacific Sensors for the IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– China Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Singapore Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– India Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Australia Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– North America Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– USA Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– ROW Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Middle East Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Latin America Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Africa Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Europe Sensors for the IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– France Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Italy Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Sensors for the IoT Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Application

– Consumer Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Commercial Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Industrial Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Sensor Type

– Temperature Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Pressure Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Humidity Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Flow Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Accelerometer Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Magnetometers Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Gyroscopes Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Image Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Touch Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Proximity Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Acoustic Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Motion Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Occupancy Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– CO2 Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Others IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Network Technology

– Wireless Network Technology Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Wired Network Technology Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Profiles of the Leading 10 Companies including an Overview, Financials and Key Developments

– Analog Devices, Inc.

– Broadcom Inc.

– Infineon Technologies

– NXP Semiconductors

– Omron Corporation.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– TDK Corporation

– TE Connectivity

– Texas Instruments

• Analysis of game-changing technological trends being employed by the leading players and how these will shape the Sensors for IoT industry.

• Who are the leading Sensors for IoT players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• Value and Supply chain analysis of the Sensors for the IoT market

• Market conclusions & recommendations.

Companies covered in the report include:

Akustica

Amazon

Analog Devices, Inc.

Antmicro

Arkessa

Arm Holdings PLC

AWS

Axiros

BOSH

Broadcom, Inc.

Cepella

China Mobile

China Mobile IoT Company Limited

Chirp Microsystems, Inc.

Cisco Systems G.K.

Consumer Physics, Inc.

Cradlepoint

Delphi

Digi

Doxper

Emnify

Freescale

Google

Honeywell

ICsense

Infenion

Infineon Technologies AG

Innogration Technologies

Invensense, Inc

IOT Pot

Jasper

Jasper

KDDI

Knowles

Konux Inc.

Mediaset

Micron

Microsoft

NEC Europe

NEC Iberica

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

OV

Redbend

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM

SeeHow

Sensirion AG

Shinyei

Sixnet

Smartthings, Inc.

SNAP Sensor SA

SoftBank

Sony

STM

TDK Corporation

TDK-Micronas GmbH

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

ThingsCloud

Uncanny Vision

Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd

Vodafone

Wyless

Xaptum

Yaler

Yeelink



List of Other Companies Mentioned in this Report

Government of India

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

The University of Cambridge

UK Government

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

