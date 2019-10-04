Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $5.3 Billion Smart Glass and Smart Windows Technology Market
04 Oct, 2019, 10:00 BST
Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Type (Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Devices) and by Application (Architectural, Automotive, Aircraft, Consumer Electronics and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Forecasts
LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart glass and smart windows technology market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $5.3bn in 2019.
Now: October 2017: A couple of companies expanded their presence in the Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden by providing the dynamic glass products to the construction sector. The region faces major solar control issues, owing to the position of the sun in winter and summer months, and the intense glare from the sea in coastal communities. The adoption of Tintable glass would reduce energy loads of building by an average of about 20-26%, thus creating significant cost savings.
Sage Electrochromics Inc has been focusing on collective approached including mergers and acquisition, sales agreement to exploit growth served by the market. This is an example of the business strategies that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How This Report Will Benefit You
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand-new report, you find 50 in-depth tables, 71 charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 112-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Smart glass and smart windows technology market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/smart-glass-and-smart-window-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Analysis of Key Players in Smart Glass and Smart Window Technologies
• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd
• Gentex Corporation.
• Gerresheimer AG
• Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
• Piramal Glass Limited
• Pleotint LLC.
• Raven Brick LLC
• Sage Electrochromics Inc.
• Saint Gobain
• Global Smart Glass and Smart Window Industry Analysis and Outlook From 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Application
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Architecture 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Automotive 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Aircraft 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast In Consumer Electronics 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Other Applications 2019-2029
• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Type
• Electrochromic Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Suspended Particle Devices Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• North America Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• US Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• France Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019 – 2029
• Italy Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• China Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• India Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Remaining Countries Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the Construction Industry value chain
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/smart-glass-and-smart-window-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Acconeer
Aero Glass
AGC Asahi Glass
Ambio Film
Applied Materials, Inc.
Asahi Glass Co. Ltd
Audio Analytic
Avalon Glass
BlueCat Networks
Bodle Technologies
Brite Solar
Chiefway Optronics Co. Ltd.
ChromoGenics
Citala Corp.
Clayton Glass
Clayton Glass Ltd.
Coat-X AG
Continental AG
Corning
Dream Glass Group
EB Glass
ebankIT
Eight19 Limited
ÉireComposites
FlatFrog Laboratories
Flexenable
Formator Ltd.
Gauzy
Gentex Corporation.
GlasNovations Ltd.
Glass Inox
Grabit
Guangzhou Huichi glass technical company
Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
iGlass Pty Ltd
InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd
Innovative Glass Corporation
Irlbacher blickpunkt glas gmbh
ISORG
iTiZZiMO GmbH
Kinestral Technologies
Kinestral Technologies
N3N
NuEyes Technologies
Optinvent
Optotune GmbH
P2i
Physee
Plastic Logic
Pleotint LLC.
Polytron Technologies, Inc
Pristine.io
PrivacyVue
Pubinno
Raven Brick LLC
Reflex Glass
Research Frontiers
Sage Electrochromics Inc.
Saint Gobain
Schott AG
Scienstry, Inc.
Semprius, Inc
Smart Glass Systems, Inc.
SmartBin
SmartGlass International
SmartGlass International Ltd.
Smartint, Inc.
Soma
Steklo tekhnologii, ooo
The LTI Group
Ubiquitous Energy Inc
Uniteglass
Vanlong Technology Co.,Limited
View, Inc.
WaveOptics
Xinology Co., Ltd.
Yantai Rushui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd
Zhiyuan Building Materials Co., Ltd
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB)
Bowie State University
European Union
Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Corrosion Resistant Alloy Market 2019-2029
Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2019-2029
3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2019-2029
Glass Packaging Market Report 2019-2029
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article