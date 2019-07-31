Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $4.2bn Biobanking Market
Biobanking Market Forecasts 2019-2029
31 Jul, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research, Therapeutic, Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Commercial Sector, Public Sector, Umbilical Cord Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, Consumables, Equipment, Services, Freezers & Refrigerators, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Incubators & Centrifuges, Thawing Equipment, Temperature Control Systems, Alarms & Monitoring Systems
In 2018, biobanking for research purposes was estimated at $2.2bn. The overall biobanking market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The use of biobanks for therapeutic applications is also increasing, such as in the stem cell banking sector.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 276-page Visiongain report you will receive 77 tables and 84 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 276-page report provides clear detailed insight into the biobanking market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/biobanking-market-forecasts-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market
• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market by application:
• Biobanking for research
• Biobanking for therapeutic use
• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the research segment:
• Human tissues: Commercial, Public Sector
• Stem cells
• Other applications
• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the therapeutic applications segment:
• Umbilical cord stem cell banking
• Adult stem cell banking
• Revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the biobanking market by product:
• Consumables
• Equipment: Freezers & Refrigerators, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Incubators & Centrifuges, Thawing Equipment, Temperature Control Systems, Alarms & Monitoring Systems
• Services
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market by regional and national market:
• The US and Japan
• Leading EU countries – Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands
• The BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the biobanking industry. This report also provides a list of leading companies for each of the biobanking submarket.
• Provides and overview of technology used by biobanks. This includes systems, software, consumables and services. Prominent companies providing services are also discussed.
• Qualitative analyses of the biobanking industry, including industry trends, drivers and restrains, a SWOT analysis, a STEP analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the biobanking market.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the biobanking market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining biobanking market dynamics?
• How will each biobanking submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenues will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will market shares of each biobanking submarket develop from 2018-2029?
• Which biobanking submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2029?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/biobanking-market-forecasts-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
Accelrys
Adnexus Therapeutics
AIS
AKH Biobank
AllCells
AlloSource
American CryoStem
American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
Amgen
Amsterdam Medical Centre
Analytical Biological Services
ARUP Laboratories
ASPREE Healthy Ageing Biobank
AssureImmune
Asterand Bioscience
AstraZeneca
Aurora Biomed
Autoscribe Informatics
AuxoCell Laboratories
AXM Shenyang
Bangalore Brain Bank
Barts Gynae Tissue Bank
Bayer
BBMRI
Beckman Coulter
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
BioCells
BioCision
BioFortis
Biogen Idec
Biogenea
BioLife Solutions
Biomatrica
Biopta
BioreclamationIVT (BioIVT)
BioRep
BioRepository Resources
BioServe Biotechnologies
BioStorage Technologies
Biovault Technical
BIOVIA
BrainNet Europe
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brooks Automation
Brooks Life Science Systems
Broos Automation
Caladrius Biosciences
California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC
Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre
Cambridge Biosciences
Cancer Genetics Inc.
Cancer Human Biobank (caHUB)
CARTaGENE
CCLG Tissue Bank
Celgene Cellular Therapeutics
Cells4Life
Celltex Therapeutics
Cellular Dynamics
Cepheid
Cesca Therapeutics
Chernobyl Tissue Bank
China Cord Blood Corporation
China Kadoorie Biobank
China Stem Cells
CMD Biobank
CONCOR
Copper Merger Sub, Inc.
CorCell
Cord Blood America
Cord Blood Registry (CBR)
Cordlife
CordVida
CORE Informatics
Coriell Institute for Medical Research
Covance
Cryo Bio System
Cryo-Cell International
Cryogenetics
CryoLogic
Cryopraxis
Cryo-Save
Cryotherm GmbH
Cureline
Custom Biogenic Systems
Cybrdi
Danaher
deCODE Genetics
Deloitte
Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc.
East-West Bio
Eli Lilly
Estonian Genome Project
Fisher BioServices
Fox Chase Cancer Centre
Future Health Biobank
Future Health Biobank
GE Healthcare
Genentech
Genome Quebec Biobank
GenVault
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Golden Meditech Holdings
Hamilton Company
Hamilton Robotics
Hamilton Storage Technologies
Harvard Stem Cell Institute
Hospital Necker Paris
Human Longevity Inc.
Hungarian Biobank
Huntington Disease Biobank
Imperial Tissue Bank
Inbiomed
Indivumed
Infectious Disease Biobank
IntegenX
International Stem Cell Corporation
Kaiser Permanente
King's College London Tissue Bank
LABVANTAGE
Labware
LBD Life Sciences Ltd.
Leiden Longevity
Leiden University Medical Centre
LifeBank USA
LifeCell Femme
LifeGene
LifeLines Biobank
Malmӧ Microbiology Biobank
MatriCal Bioscience
Merck KGaA
Mitochondrial Disease Biobank
Mitronic
Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD)
Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Tissue Bank and Stem Cell Research Center
NeoStem
NESDA
Netherlands Twin Registry
NHS Blood and Transplant Cord Blood Bank
Novare Biologistics
Novartis
Ocimum Biosolutions
OriGene
Pacific BioStorage
PALGA
Panasonic Biomedical
Parelsnoer
Patheon N.V.
PerkinElmer
Pfizer
Pharma Cells
Pharmacells Group
Pharmagene
Popgen
Pop-Gen National Cohort
Precious Cells Biobank
Precision Bioservices
PrecisionMed
PREVEND
Progenicyte
Progenitor Cell Therapy (PCT)
ProMedDx
ProteoGenex
Qiagen
ReproCELL Group Company
Riken BRC Cell Bank
Roche
Sanofi
Sapien Biosciences
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Scéil
Seattle Genetics
SeqWright Genomic Services
Singapore Cord Blood Bank
Smart Cells
Stanford Tissue Bank
StarLIMS
Steelgate
Stellacure
STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
StemCyte
Stemgent
StemLife
StemSave
Swedish Institute for Infectious Disease Control Biobank
System Biosciences
TAP Biosystems
Tata Memorial Hospital Tissue Bank
TCG Life Sciences Tissue Bank
Tecan
The Cambridge Brain Bank
The Guangzhou Biobank
The National Cancer Tissue Bank
Indian Institute of Technology
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Scientific
ThermoGenesis
Tissue Solutions
Titan Pharmaceuticals
Totipotent
TTP Labtech
UCL Biobank
UK Biobank
UK ME-CFS Biobank
UK Multiple Sclerosis Tissue Bank
UK Parkinson's Disease Tissue Bank
UK Stem Cell Bank
US Biomax
ViaCord
VidaPlus
Wisconsin International Stem Cell (WiCell) Bank
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Association of Tissue Banks
Australasian Biospecimen Network (ABN)
Bavarian Red Cross (BRK)
Biobank Ireland Trust
Centro Nazionale per le Risorse Biologiche (CNRB)
Coriell Institute for Medical Research
European Association for Predictive, Preventative & Personalised Medicine (EPMA)
European Health Risk Monitoring (EHRM)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Harvard University
INSERM
Instituto de Salud Carlos III
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)
International Air Transport Association (IATA)
International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER)
National Cancer Institute (NCI)
National Genome Research Network (NGFN)
National Institutes of General Medical Sciences
Northeastern University
Office of Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research (OBBR)
RAND
Russian Society for Biobanking and Biopreservation (RSBB)
Sechenov First Moscow Medical University (SFMMU)
Singapore Biobank (SBB)
Singapore Tissue Network (STN)
Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (MICINN)
Spanish National Biobank Network
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
UK Biobank
University of Manchester
University of Tuebingen
US Department of Transportation (DOT)
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast to 2028
Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Transplant Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Bioreactors Market 2019-2029
mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article