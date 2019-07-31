Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $4.2bn Biobanking Market

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research, Therapeutic, Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Commercial Sector, Public Sector, Umbilical Cord Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, Consumables, Equipment, Services, Freezers & Refrigerators, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Incubators & Centrifuges, Thawing Equipment, Temperature Control Systems, Alarms & Monitoring Systems

In 2018, biobanking for research purposes was estimated at $2.2bn. The overall biobanking market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The use of biobanks for therapeutic applications is also increasing, such as in the stem cell banking sector.

Report Scope

• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market

• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market by application:

• Biobanking for research

• Biobanking for therapeutic use

• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the research segment:

• Human tissues: Commercial, Public Sector

• Stem cells

• Other applications

• Number of samples banked, revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the therapeutic applications segment:

• Umbilical cord stem cell banking

• Adult stem cell banking

• Revenues and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the biobanking market by product:

• Consumables

• Equipment: Freezers & Refrigerators, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Incubators & Centrifuges, Thawing Equipment, Temperature Control Systems, Alarms & Monitoring Systems

• Services

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global biobanking market by regional and national market:

• The US and Japan

• Leading EU countries – Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands

• The BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the biobanking industry. This report also provides a list of leading companies for each of the biobanking submarket.

• Provides and overview of technology used by biobanks. This includes systems, software, consumables and services. Prominent companies providing services are also discussed.

• Qualitative analyses of the biobanking industry, including industry trends, drivers and restrains, a SWOT analysis, a STEP analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the biobanking market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the biobanking market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining biobanking market dynamics?

• How will each biobanking submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenues will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each biobanking submarket develop from 2018-2029?

• Which biobanking submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2029?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2029?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/biobanking-market-forecasts-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

