Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $3bn Aviation Blockchain Market

Aviation Blockchain Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vertical (Commercial, Military), End User (Airlines, MRO, OEMs, Airports, Lessors), Application (Cargo and Baggage Tracking, Passenger Identity Management, Flight and Crew Data Management, Frequent Flyers Program, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance), Function (Record Keeping, Transaction) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The recent developments in Aviation Blockchain technologies, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $503.8 million Aviation Blockchain market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing use of blockchain in supply chain management. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• More than 200 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in Aviation Blockchain market players

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Infosys

• Accenture

• Aeron Labs

• Winding Tree

• Skybuys

• Avinoc Ltd

• 14bis Supply Tracking

• Moog

• Global Aviation Blockchain market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030

Aviation Blockchain forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030

• Vertical including Commercial and military

• End user including airlines, MRO, OEMs, airports and lessors

• Application including cargo and baggage tracking, passenger identity management, flight and crew data management, frequent flyers program, smart contracts, supply chain management, aircraft maintenance

• Function including record keeping and transaction

Regional Aviation Blockchain market forecasts from 2020-2030

• North America forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the world forecast 2019-2029

