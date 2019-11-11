Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $23bn Wearable Medical Devices Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast 2019-2029

Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Wearable Devices, Pain Management Devices, Diabetes Management Wearable Devices, Rehabilitation Devices, Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices, Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches, Home Health Care, Remoted Patient Monitoring, Sports and Fitness, Pharmacies, Online Channel

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach $23bn in 2024. In 2018, the therapeutic wearable medical devices segment held 65% of the global wearable medical devices market.

Report Scope

• Global Wearable Medical Devices market revenues forecast from 2019-2029

• Global Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029:

• Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

• Neuromodulation Devices

• Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

• Glucose Monitoring Devices

• Sleep Monitoring Devices

• Others

• Global Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029

• Pain Management Devices

• Diabetes Management Wearable Devices

• Rehabilitation Devices

• Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices

• Others

• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Type:

• Activity Monitors

• Smart Watches

• Smart Clothing

• Patches

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by region.

• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Application:

• Home Health Care

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Sports and Fitness

Each submarket is further segmented by region.

• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Distribution:

• Pharmacies

• Online Channel

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by region.

• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by regional and national market:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Revenues forecast of each regional market is further segmented into Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices and Therapeutic Wearable Devices.

• This report provides the following qualitative analysis:

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• SWOT Analysis

• This report discusses these selected leading companies:

• Fitbit

• Garmin

• Medtronic

• Royal Philips N.V.

• Sotera Wireless

• Omron Corporation

• Vital Connect, Inc.

• Intelesens

• LifeWatch

• Polar Electro

• Withings

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott



Acuknee, LLC

Adidas

AiQ

AliphCom, Inc.

AliveCorr

Anatomical Concepts

Apple

Aurex Corp.

Avery Dennison

Axiobionics, LLC

Banner Health

Beijing iKangtai Technology

BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BioElectronics Corporation

Biotricity

BodyMedia

Cambridge Temperature Concepts

CeQur

Chrono Therapeutics

Coin

CoRehab srl

Corventis, Inc.

Covidien

Cyrcadia Health

Dia-Vit Ltd.

Felicis Ventures

Fitbit

Fitstar

FoodMarble

Foundry Group

Galvanic

Garmin Ltd

Given Imaging

GN Resound group

Google

Gradient Medical company

GYMWATCH GmbH

Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science

Hexoskin

Hocoma

iHealth

Integrity Applications

InteraXon

Jawbone

KLAS

Loon Lab, Inc.

Massive Health

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Monica Healthcare

MTN

Nemaura Medical

Neofect

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

NightBalance

Nike

Nokia

Novartis

Nuvo

Omron

Pebble

Polar Electro

Practice GreenHealth

Preventice

Prima-Temp

ProNav

Proteus Digital Health

ReSound

ReWalk

Royal Philips N.V.

Samsung

SGS United Kingdom Limited

Siemens Healthcare

Sleep Image

SoftTech VC

Sotera Wireless, Inc,

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Step of Mind

True ventures

Unilife Corporation

Ventech

Viatom

Viatom Technology

Visere

Vital Connect

VivoSensMedical

Volcano Corporation

WalkJoy, Inc.

Wearable Robotics

Withings

Zephyr Technology

List of Other Organizations Mentioned in the Report

AAMI

Accountable Care Organizations

American Heart Association

American Telemedicine Association

Brookings Institute

Continua Health Alliance

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)

HealthTrust

National Patient Safety Foundation

National University of Singapore

Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

The Chino Valley Medical Centre

United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

WHO

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

