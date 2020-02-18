Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $138bn Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

- Top 55 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market 2020

- Financial Performances, Services, Capacities, Mergers & Acquisitions, SWOT Analysis

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract manufacturing represents the largest sector of the pharma outsourcing industry. Pharmaceutical companies have sought to take advantage of the benefits of contract manufacturing – lower costs, increased flexibility and external expertise – to focus resources on core competencies in drug development and marketing.

CMOs are increasingly seen as a strategic partner for pharmaceutical companies, providing a one-stop-shop of services for formulation development and manufacturing throughout the lifecycle of a drug.

The market leading CMOs have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist CMOs, particularly those that offer biological drug manufacturing services.

This updated Visiongain study discusses market-leading companies worldwide, as well as the strategies they have employed to develop in recent years. Visiongain's research and analysis explore opportunities and challenges for the top 55 pharma contract manufacturing organisations.

Report Scope

• Profiles of the 50 leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations:

• AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

• Aenova Group

• Aesica Pharmaceuticals

• Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

• Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

• Alkermes plc

• Almac Group

• Amatsigroup

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

• Avid Bioservices Inc.

• Baxter Biopharma Solutions

• Bayer AG

• Biophore

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Cambrex Corporation

• Cardinal Health

• Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Delpharm

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Evonik Degussa

• Famar Health Care Services

• Fareva

• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Huapont Medical

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Nipro Corporation

• Paragon Bioservices Inc

• Patheon Inc

• Pfizer Inc./Pfizer CentreSource (PCS)

• Roche

• Royal DSM NV

• Strides

• Teva API

• Vetter Pharmacuticals

• WuXi AppTec

• Xcelience LLC

• Xcellerex LLC

• Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

• Other Companies

• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• Overview of the company's contract manufacturing services and operations

• Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue for CMO services, including some data on operating profit and margins

• Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

• SWOT analysis – a firm's strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats to manufacturing sales growth

• Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• Who are the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturers?

• What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading CMOs?

• How have the leading CMOs performed financially in recent years?

• Which CMOs will experience revenue growth over the coming years?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses for the leading pharmaceutical CMOs?

• How do leading CMOs compare in terms of production capacity and facilities?

• What strategies have CMOs been implementing for sales growth in recent years?

• Which technologies will be crucial to CMOs?

Companies covered in the report include:

3SBio Inc.

Abbott

AbbVie

Accucaps Industries Limited

Acorda

Activa Capital

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AdAlta

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Aenova Group

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

Agennix

Agere Pharmaceuticals

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Alcami Corporation

Alkermes plc

Alliance Medical Products (AMP)

Almac Group

Althea Technologies Inc.

Amatsigroup

AmatsiQBiologicals

AMYRA Biotech

Apexigen

arGEN-X

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athera Biotechnologies

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Avalanche Biotechnologies

Avepharm

Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avogadro

Banner Life Sciences

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Bayer AG

BC Partners

Biogen

Biomay AG

Bionomics

Biophore

Biotest

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambrex Corporation

Cambridge Major Laboratories, Inc.

Carbogen Amcis

Cardinal Health

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

Catalyst Capital Group, Inc.

Celladon

Celldex Therapeutics

Celsion

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Chemisch-Pharmazeutisches Laboratorium Ravensburg

Chemtrix

Chongqing Huapont Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Circadian Technologies

CITICPE

Cleveland BioLabs

Cobra Biomanufacturing

Consort Medical

Corden Pharmaceutical

Corvette

CPE Funds

Daiichi Sankyo

Daito Pharmaceutical

DBI

Delmas Perfusion

Delpharm

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

DPT Laboratories

DPX Holdings

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dragenopharm Apotheker Püschl

DSM Pharmaceutical Products (DPP)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eclipse Therapeutics

Eisai

Ekkio Capital

Eli Lilly

EmulTech

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Esteve Química

Euro Vital Pharma

Eurofins Amatsigroup

Euticals

Evonik

Exelixis

Famar Health Care Services

Fareva

Flamel Technologies

Frazier Healthcare

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Ltd.

Gadea Pharmaceutical Group

Gallus BioPharmaceuticals

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hameln Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Hameln RDS GmbH

Haupt Pharma

Hospira, Inc.

Huapont Medical

Human Genome Sciences

Icagen, Inc.

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immunomedics

Index Ventures

Indoco Remedies

Intellect Neurosciences

International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG)

IRIX Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

JK Pharmaceutical

JLL Partners

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

KWS BioTest Limited

Laboratoire Aguettant

Laboratoires Besins

Lanxess Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lusomedicamenta

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP)

Marine Ingredients

Marinopoulos Group

Merck KGaA

Mesoblast

Micron Technologies

Molecular Partners

Mundipharma

Mylan

New York Center for Nanomedicine Research (NYCNMR)

NIH CRM

Nikon

Nipro Corporation

Novozymes

Octane

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OPKO Health. Inc.

Opthea

Orpegen Peptide Chemicals GmbH

Osiris Therapeutics

Paragon Bioservices Inc

Patheon Inc

Pfizer

Pfizer CentreOne

Pfizer Inc./Pfizer CentreSource (PCS)

Pharmacia (now Pfizer)

Pharmacyclis

Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.

Piramal

Piramal Healthcare L

Precision Ocular Ltd

Prime European Therapeuticals S.p.A

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Propanc Health Group

Q-Biologicals

R5 Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy

Recipharm A

Regeneus

Relthy Laboratórios

Relypsa

Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, LLC

Rexim

Roche

Royal DSM

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schering (now Bayer)

Seattle Genetics

Sentry BioPharma Services

Servier

Shandong Tianda Biological Pharmaceutical

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Siegfried

Sigma-Aldrich

Sigmar Italia

Sinopharm

Solasia Pharma

Solvay

Strides

SurModics

Swedish Orphan Biovitrium AB (Sobi)

Swiss Caps

Syntex (now Roche)

Takeda

Temmler Group

Tessenderlo Group

Teva

The Carlyle Group

Therapure Biopharma Inc.

TL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

Tohoku Nipro Pharmaceutical Corporation

Tunitas Therapeutics

UCB

UMN Pharma

UPM Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valerion Therapeutics

Vetter Pharmacuticals

Virbac

Whitehouse Analytical Laboratories, LLC.

WindRose

WuXi AppTec

Xcelience LLC

Xcellerex LLC

Xinhua Pharmaceutical (Gaomi) Company

XOMA

Yiwu Huayi Fine Chemical Co.

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang

Zumutor

ZYMtronix



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agence Nationale de sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM)

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Cardinal Health Foundation

Eindhoven University of Technology

FDA

Générique Même Médicament (GEMME)

Health Canada

International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG)

MHRA

Queens University Belfast

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

University College London (UCL)

University of Bradford

University of Durham

University of Leeds

