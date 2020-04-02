Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $11bn Pharma Contract Sales Market
02 Apr, 2020, 10:00 BST
Global Pharma Contract Sales Market Forecast 2020-2030
LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the contract detailing segment held 76% of the global pharma contract sales market.
Report Scope
• Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecasts from 2020-2030
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2030 for the following submarket by leading services:
• Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)
• Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others
• Medical education services
• Sample management services
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales market by therapeutic segments:
• Cardiovascular disease
• Metabolic disorders
• Oncology
• Other
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:
• US
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain
• BRIC: China, India, Brazil and Russia
The US, Japan, EU5 and BRIC markets are further segmented by therapeutic segments and leading services
• Our study discusses the SWOT and STEP factors of the global pharma contract sales market
• Our study also discusses factors that will drive and restrain the global pharma contract sales market
• Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market:
• Outsourced and in-house sales reps – trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)
• Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companies outsourcing medical sales
• Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams
• Legislation and new market access requirements for pharma sales representatives
• Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements
• Key account management (KAM) and medical science liaison (MSL)
• This report discusses the leading companies in pharma contract sales:
• Apodi
• CMIC
• inVentiv Health (Syneos Health)
• IQVIA
• Marvecs
• OnCall, LLC
• Publicis Healthcare Communications Group
• Sofip
• Star Healthcare
• UDG Healthcare
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How much is the global pharma contract sales market currently worth, and how much will it be worth during the period 2020-2030?
• What are the leading therapeutic submarkets from 2020-2030?
• What are the leading services submarkets from 2020-2030?
• What are the leading national markets and the leading emerging markets from 2020-2030? What are the regulatory landscapes in these nations?
• What are the main trends that will shape this market over the next ten years, and the main drivers and restraints?
• Who are the leading CSOs in this market?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-pharma-contract-sales-market-forecast-2020-2030/
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie
Actavis
Actelion Pharmaceuticals
Addison Whitney
Adheris Health
Akrikhin
Alexion
Allergan PLC
Amgen Inc.
Andrx Pharmaceutials, Inc.
Apple
Aralez Pharmaceuticals
Arbor Pharms Ireland
Arena Pharmaceuticals
Argon Global Healthcare Network
ARIAD
Arista
Ashfield Healthcare
Ashfield Healthcare Communications
AstraZeneca
BASF Schweiz AG
Bayer Healthcare
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM)
Biogaran
Blue Earth Diagnostics, Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brusilow Enterprises LLC
Campbell Alliance
Cegedim
Celesio
Celgene
Clovis Oncology, Inc.
CMIC Ashfield
Create NYC
Daiichi Sankyo
Dendreon
Depomed
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Encore Health Resources
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Expansis
Galliard
Genentech
GlaxoSmithKline
Grey Healthcare Group
Group DCA
GSW
Haymarket Media
Health Kare Pharma International
In2Focus
INC Research
Ingelheim
inVentiv Health
inVentiv Health Public Relations Group
inVentiv Health Selling Solutions
inVentiv Medical Communications
inVentiv Recruitment Solutions
inVentiv Therapeutics Institute
Invida
IQVIA
J&J
J. Knipper & Company Inc.
Janssen Biotech
Kadrige
Knowledge Point360
Kos Pharmaceuticals
Marvecs
Medical Communications Group (MCG)
MediMedia Health
Menarini
Merck & Co.
Merrimack
Microsoft
Millennium Pharmaceuticals
Mylan N.V
Navicor
Neurocrine Biosciences
NovaMed Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Novella Clinical
Novo Nordisk A/S
OnCall
Oracle
Otsuka/Bristol-Myers Squibb
PALIO
Parexel International
PDI
Pegasus
Pfizer
Pharmagistics
Pharmexx
Polpharma
Promius Pharma
Publicis Healthcare Communications Group (PHCG)
Publicis Selling Solutions
Publicis Touchpoint Solutions
Qforma
Quantia
Quintiles
Ramco Import Export
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Roche
Salesforce.com
Sanofi
Sanofi Aventis
Schering-Plough
Scientific Voice
Sermo
Servier
Sinclair IS Pharma
SmartAnalyst
Smithkline Beecham
Sofip (Société de Franchise pour l'Information Pharmaceutique)
StayinFront
Symplmed Pharmaceuticals
Syneos Health
Synopia Rx
Taiho Oncology
Takeda
Tardis Medical
Temas
Tesaro
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
The Medicines Company
United Therapeutics
Veeva
Vivus
Zuellig Group
Zuellig Pharma
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agence Nationale de sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM)
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Brazilian Ministério da Saúde
Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
European Commission
European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)
European Promotional Product Association (EPPA)
Gesamtverband der Werbeartikel Wirtschaft e.V. (GWW)
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesenis (IQWiG)
L'Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco (AIFA)
Medical Council of India (MCI)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
