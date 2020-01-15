Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $1.6bn Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecast 2020-2030

Gastrointestinal Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Dermatological Conditions, Other Disorders

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human microbiome therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 80.2% in the first half of the forecast period. The global human microbiome therapeutics market is estimated to reach $1.6bn in 2025.

Report Scope

• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market forecast from 2020-2030

• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market revenue forecast 2020-2030 by Sector:

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Metabolic Diseases

• Dermatological Conditions

• Other Disorders

• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market revenue forecast 2020-2030 by Region:

• U.S.

• EU5: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain

• APAC: Japan, China, India, Australia, Korea

• Rest of the World

The human microbiome market revenue forecast 2019-2029 for the US, EU5 and APAC markets are further broken down by sector.

• This report discusses the top 20 companies in the human microbiome therapeutics market:

• 4D Pharma

• AOBiome Therapeutics

• C3J Therapeutics

• Caelus Health

• Enterome Bioscience

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• Finch Therapeutics/Crestovo

• IGEN BIOTECH GROUP

• Immuron

• Intrexon Corporation

• MaaT Pharma

• MatriSys Biosystem

• Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

• Osel

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals

• Second Genome

• Seres Therapeutics

• Synlogic

• Synthetic Biologics

• Vedanta Biosciences

This report discusses collaborations and acquisition, recent developments, drugs developments and key pipeline products

• This report lists and discusses the main pipeline products in these main sectors: gastrointestinal disorders submarket, metabolic disorders submarket, infectious diseases submarket, dermatological disorders submarket and other disorders submarket.

• Qualitative analysis of the human microbiome therapeutics market in the form of a SWOT Analysis.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the market for human microbiome therapeutics evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the human microbiome therapeutics market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the submarkets for gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, dermatological conditions, and other disorders from the overall human microbiome therapeutics market?

• How will each of the submarket segments within the human microbiome therapeutics market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the human microbiome therapeutics market develop from 2020 to 2030?

• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

• How will the regional market shares in the human microbiome therapeutics market change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

4D Pharma

4D Pharma Cork Limited

4D Pharma Leon

AbbVie S.à.r.l.

Accinov

ActoGeniX

Aju IB Investment

Ally Bridge Group

Amrita Therapeutics

AOBiome, LLC

AquaBounty Technologies

Arctic Aurora Life Science

Aspire Capital Fund

Assembly Biosciences

Azitra

BaseClear

BIOASTER

Biological & Popular Culture, Inc.

BiomX

Bio-Technology General

Blue Turtle Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BYTC Corp

C3J Therapeutics

Caelus Health

Cd4 Biosciences, Inc.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre

Chengdu Sen Nuo Wei Biotechnology Co., Ltd

CLI Ventures

Codexis Laboratories Hungary Kft

CoreBiome

Crestovo

CRS Bio, Inc

DayTwo

Digitalis Ventures

Effective Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enterome Bioscience

Enterome SA

EnviroFlight, LLC

Epibiome

Epitope Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Evelo Biosciences

Evolve BioSystems

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Sas

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Finch Therapeutics

Genomatix Ltd.

Genten Therapeutics, Inc.

GenVec, Inc.

Global Bioscience Company

GT Biologics Limited

Hartlab LLC

Harvest Capital Strategies, LLC

HealthMine, Inc

IBBL

iCarbonX

Igen Biotech Group

ImmuneBiotech AB

Immuron, Ltd.

INC Research

INRA transfer

Intrexon

Intrexon Actobiotics N.V.

Intrexon Corporation

Intrexon Crop Protection

Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC

Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC

Intrexon T1D Partners

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kallyope

Kolu Pohaku Management, LLC

Kolu Pohaku Technologies

Leading Biosciences

LNC Therapeutics

Lundbeckfond Ventures

MaaT Pharma SA

MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Biosystem

Mayo Clinic

Medistem, Inc.

Medpace

Merck & Co., Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC

Microbiomics Limited

Mirna Therapeutics

Nestle Health Science

Nitrocell

NIZO

Nubiyota

NuMe Health LLC

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc.

Omnes Capital

OpenBiome

OptiBiotix Health plc

OrbiMed HealthCare Fund Management

Osel, Inc.

OvaXon, LLC

Oxitec

Perceptive Advisors

Pfizer Venture Investments

Pharm-Olam International

Pipex Therapeutics, Inc

Precigen, Inc.

Prev AbR LLC

ProDigest

PureTech Health

Putney Drug Corp

Pylum Biosciences

Quorum Innovations

Rebiotix, Inc

Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Roche Venture Fund

Rock Springs Capital

S & I Ophthalmic

S-Biomedic

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Seventure Partners

Shire

Solovax, Inc

SR One Venture Partners

Symberix

Symbiotic Health

Symbiotix Biotherapies

Synlogic, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biomics Inc.

Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Takeda

TargEDys

Tech Coast Angels (TCA)

The Microbiota Company Limited

Trans Ova Genetics LC

Tucana Health Limited

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Veristat

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Whole Biome

Xycrobe Therapeutics



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre

American Academy of Dermatology

APC Microbiome Institute

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

French National Institute for Agricultural Research

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

Hadassah Medical Center

Health Canada

Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique

Integrium

John Theurer Cancer Center of Hackensack Meridian Health

King's College London

La Trobe University

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Leiden University Medical Center

Mayo clinic

Medicines Control Council (MCC)

Medical University of Graz

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Microbiome Institute at University College Cork

Monash University

Murdoch Children Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

NYU Langone Health

Orange Country Research Center

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

St. Joseph's Hamilton

Stanford Cancer Institute

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

The Endocrine Society

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

University of British Columbia

University of California

University of Melbourne

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska

University of Pennsylvania

University of South Alabama (USA) Mitchell Cancer Institute

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

University of Tokyo

USA Mitchell Cancer Center

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO

World Trade Organization (WTO)

