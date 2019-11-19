Vision of Fujian Documentary Series Introduced to Europe

The event was organised by Propeller TV and Straits TV. The programme Vision of Fujian will be introduced to audiences in the UK through Propeller TV, to present the rich history and culture of Fujian province through high quality documentaries.

Documentaries produced by Straits TV including Breakfasts in China, Silk Road Folk Craft, Fujian Tea Culture, the Spring Festival, Mazu Our Goddess of the Sea, 24 Hours at Fujian, Gourmets and Delicacies aims to showcase the everyday life of ordinary people in China. Through the TV shows, UK audiences will find out more about Chinese food, craft, customs, culture and dreams. Content about the documentaries will also be published on social media platforms of Propeller TV on Facebook, Youtube, Weibo and Wechat.

A panel discussion about the Changing Landscape of Documentary in China and the UK was also held at the event. Chinese and British delegates exchanged their ideas on a number of topics, such as the analysis on the rapid development of documentary industry in China in recent years, the impact of online distribution on documentaries and Documentary co-production between China and the UK.

Fujian province is a coastal region in southeastern China. It is the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. As the core area of the 21st century Maritime Silk Road strategic initiative, Fujian boasts a vital position in China's opening-up.

Fujian Media Group is a comprehensive news and media group established in 2004. There are 10 TV channels, 2 satellite TV channels, 7 radio channels and a mobile app called Haibo TV within the media group. Straits TV is the only international provincial satellite TV channel of Fujian province. Programmes of Straits TV are broadcasted in 229 countries and regions via the Great Wall Platform.

During the business trip, delegates from Fujian Media Group visited The Telegraph, London Live, Vision 247 in Britain and Radiotelevisione Italiana, Marcopolo TV and Xinhua Italy in Italy, to build friendly relationships with their European counterparts for future collaboration opportunities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031093/Fujian_Press_Release.jpg

