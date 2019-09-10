Vision Impact Institute Expands Advisory Board

Allyala Nandakumar and Serge Resnikoff Bring Expertise in Global Health and Vision

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision Impact Institute (VII) is pleased to announce two new additions to the organization's Global Advisory Board. Allyala Nandakumar, Ph.D, and Serge Resnikoff, M.D., Ph.D, were approved as board members at the organization's meeting in July.

Dr. Nandakumar brings his expertise as an internationally recognized health-financing expert to the Board. Currently, he is Professor of the Practice at Brandeis University where he is the Director of the Master of Science Program in Global Health and Development. In January 2018, Nandakumar was appointed the first Chief Economist at the office of the Global AIDS Coordinator at the United States Department of State. He served previously as the Chief Economist for the Global Health Bureau at USAID.

"This is an exciting opportunity to support the VII's efforts to prioritize good vision," says Nandakumar. "Throughout my career, I've seen so many positive outcomes from investing in a population's health. I see good vision as a much-needed component of this investment conversation."

Dr. Resnikoff, a well-known global health advocate, has devoted his career to highlighting health issues in a number of different venues including the World Health Organization (WHO), corporations, local and national governments and academic settings. While at the WHO, Resnikoff coordinated programs aimed at preventing and managing non-communicable diseases. Most recently he led the WHO's Programme for the Prevention of Blindness and Deafness, which aimed to make essential eye and ear care to all.

"I'm so pleased to be able to contribute to the mission of the Vision Impact Institute," says Resnikoff. "Throughout my career I've worked to create awareness about important public health issues, including poor vision. I see this new opportunity as one more way to bring visibility to the topic that affects so many people around the world."

With the addition of these newest members, Professor Kovin Naidoo, Essilor's newly appointed Senior Vice President, 2.5 NVG Inclusive Business, Philanthropy and Social Impact, will end his time on the board.

The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of six independent international experts: Pr. Kevin Frick (United States), Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Dr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Mr. Arun Bharat Ram (India), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts an interactive web platform, a unique database of research, at visionimpactinstitute.org.

