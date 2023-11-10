"Vision for a Shared Future" Global Short Video Showcase

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+), the "Vision for a Shared Future" Global Short Video Showcase invited media organizations and practitioners around the world to share touching stories related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to create a "belt of development" to the benefit of the world and build a "road to happiness" for the people of all countries.

A total of 273 works from 96 organizations or individuals in 50 countries and regions have been collected from around the world, covering 16 different languages. The selected works have been divided into four categories, including 21 Outstanding Silk Road Stories, 16 Outstanding Silk Road Communication Works, 12 Outstanding Silk Road Co-builders and 12 Outstanding Silk Road Youth Stories.

