Vision Direct Just Dropped Huge Black Friday Deals on Eyewear

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Vision Direct

SYDNEY, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest shopping days of the year are here early with Vision Direct offering huge discounts on all eyewear this week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Up to 80% can be saved on selected frames from 22nd November until 1st December.

Vision Direct curates the latest eyewear collections from the best eyewear brands at already discounted rates, and the Black Friday deals mean more style and more savings. There will be offers on more than 200 designer brands, including Persol, Ray-Ban, Carrera, Gucci, and many more popular brands.

Black Friday offers will run at Vision Direct from 22nd November until 1st December. Customers can use the following codes to take advantage of these special deals:

Buy One Get One Free on Exclusive Brands (Frames Only) - code: BFBOGO

25% off Prescription Lenses & Coatings - code: BFLENS25

Up to 80% off selected frames- no code needed

From 26th-29th November, shoppers can save even more by using the following codes:

40% off Prescription Lenses & Coatings - code: BFLENS40

12% off sitewide (frame + lens) - code: BF12OFF

25% off WWF ReefCycle - code BFWWF25

All orders come with additional:

Free shipping over $AU99

Free returns within 100 days

No minimum order value

Exclusive 24-month warranty

No need to wait in line - Vision Direct takes the online eyewear shopping experience to another level with the latest digital tools:

With the 3D Virtual Try-On, shoppers can try eyewear before buying them.

Their cutting-edge Prescription Lens Scanner allows users who already have prescription eyeglasses to extract their prescription directly from their phone, anywhere and anytime.

All orders placed on Vision Direct get verified by their in-house opticians before getting dispatched, guaranteeing optical accuracy.

Whether buying the perfect Christmas gift or simply treating themselves to some stylish new frames for the new year, the perfect pair is a click away for shoppers with unmissable deals at Vision Direct.

About Vision Direct

VisionDirect.com.au, part of the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world's leading designer eyewear e-retailers. With operations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, Vision Direct has become the market leader in over 30 countries worldwide offering a catalogue of over 80,000 products from over 180 brands. Vision Direct works with certified and highly respected opticians to provide the latest news and accurate information regarding eye health to consumers.

SOURCE Vision Direct