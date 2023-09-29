Visier Recognized as Strategic Leader in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, is proud to announce its placement as a Strategic Leader in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. This prestigious recognition underscores Visier's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success and customer satisfaction.

Visier is recognized as a Strategic Leader in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR.

Strategic Leaders, as classified by Fosway Group–Europe's leading HR industry analyst group–are distinguished by their exceptional performance, offering a comprehensive suite of capabilities tailored to meet the complex needs of enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders like Visier, consistently exhibit market excellence and receive strong advocacy from their customers. As a result, they are often the top choice for organizations seeking strategic HR technology solutions.

Visier's inclusion as a Strategic Leader is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to providing clients with cutting-edge tools and strategies to unlock the full potential of their workforce. By combining the power of advanced analytics with deep insights into people data, Visier empowers business leaders to make informed decisions that positively impact their organizations.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR," said Ian McVey, Sr. Vice President & General Manager, Applications at Visier. "This acknowledgement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and our ability to meet the diverse needs of large-scale enterprises. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in people analytics and workforce planning."

"People analytics is a fast-growing area of HR technology and one of critical importance, often under-delivering against C-suite expectations to show the effectiveness of people strategies in delivering business outcomes," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group "Visier has shown how to raise the game in people analytics, both as a specialist within a complex HR ecosystem, or in conjunction with HCM suites. I congratulate them on their new entry as a Strategic Leader in the 2023 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR."

For a full summary of the latest cloud HR market and solution trends download a copy of the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR report.

UK: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid-2/cloud-hr/

DE: https://www.fosway.com/de/9-grid-2/cloud-hr/

FR: https://www.fosway.com/fr/9-grid-2/cloud-hr/

About Visier:

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 30,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

About Fosway Group:

Fosway Group is Europe's leading HR industry analyst group, providing valuable insights and assessments of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a trusted reference tool based on extensive independent research and input from Fosway's Corporate Research Network, which comprises over 250 organizations, including industry giants such as BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Learn more about the Fosway 9-Grid™ at http://www.fosway.com/9-grid .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234953/Visier___2023_Fosway_9_Grid_Cloud_HR_scaled.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491109/Visier_logo_horizontal_black_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visier