Visible Light Range Scientific Camera Market worth $0.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The visible light range scientific camera market is projected to reach USD 0.6 billion by 2028 from USD 0.4 billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The report covers the demand and supply sides of the visible light range scientific camera market. The supply-side market segmentation includes type, camera resolution, and camera price. The demand-side market segmentation includes region.

A scientific camera is essential for any imaging system. These cameras are designed to quantitatively measure how many photons hit the camera sensor and in which location. These photons generate photoelectrons, which are stored in wells within the sensor pixels before being converted into a digital signal. Visible cameras utilize wavelengths of light from 400~700 nm, which is the same spectrum that the human eye perceives. With the increasing number of surgical procedures utilizing medical cameras, technologically advanced cameras have become a necessity. CMOS-based sensors and 3D and 4K technologies are some of the latest developments in the medical camera market. Cameras integrated with CMOS-based sensors are preferred over CCD-based cameras due to the benefits of the former, such as faster frame rate, on-chip system integration, and low-cost manufacturing. Due to these advantages, many manufacturers are now switching from CCD (charge-coupled device) sensors to CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor). For instance, in May 2015, Sony Corporation announced that it would stop production of its CCD sensors within the next two years but would continue to ship them until March 2020. Increasing requirements for safety, a boom in smart cities, and airport security have led to the rising need for the security and surveillance camera market in India. Four segments—security cameras, access control devices, intrusion detection devices, and video recording devices—make up this market. The surveillance systems market in India is worth USD 2.5 billion. It comprises video surveillance solutions and is expected to grow by 25–30% annually. According to a report from IHS Markit, one billion surveillance cameras were in application in 2021, and more than half of those cameras were in China. An estimated 770 million surveillance cameras are installed worldwide today, and 54% are in China. The country has built a vast surveillance state that utilizes cameras powered by facial recognition software, including cameras perched on streets, buildings, and lamp posts that can recognize and identify individual faces.

In camera price segment, USD 15,000 TO USD 30,000 price segment to witness highest rate during forecast period

The USD 15,000 to USD 30,000 segment witnesses the highest CAGR during the forecast period. sCMOS and CCD cameras are manufactured under this price segment. Diffraction Limited offers products in this price range. SBIG Aluma CCD47-10 offered by Diffraction Limited costs USD 17,000. This lightweight (2.2 lbs) and compact (4.5″ x 4.5″ x 4″ with handles) camera include two-stage cooling, USB 2.0 interface, ultra-reliable even-illumination shutter, and fast low-noise readout. The Aluma CCD47-10 has extremely high sensitivity and a 1-megapixel back-illuminated CCD sensor with 13.3-micron pixels. These are research-grade cameras designed for longer focal length instruments typically with apertures greater than 40 cm.

The North America visible light range scientific camera market holds the highest market share in 2022

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global visible light range scientific camera market. Advancements in visible light range scientific cameras and the increasing number of surgical procedures and other medical requirements such as microscopy, and X-ray are driving the growth of the North American visible light range scientific camera market.

North America, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico commanded the largest share of 29% of the global visible light range scientific camera market in 2022. The large share of this region is mainly due to the developed medical and research system in the US and Canada, the presence of a large number of leading manufacturers in this region, the availability of technologically advanced products, and the increasing number of surgical procedures and other medical requirements such as microscopy and X-ray. The prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly increased in this region.

Key Players of Visible Light Range Scientific Camera Market:

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), XIMEA GmbH (Germany), Photonic Science (UK), Excelitas PCO GmbH (PCO-TECH Inc.) (Germany), Oxford Instruments (Andor Technology) (UK), Atik Cameras (UK), Diffraction Limited (Canada), and Spectral Instruments, Inc. (US).

