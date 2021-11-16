Visiba Care Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing an Innovative Virtual Care Platform that Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

"With its novel virtual care platform, groundbreaking AI-triage, and patient-centric approach, the company gains wide recognition from customers across various application areas, such as primary and secondary care, youth clinics, and mental health," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Aiming to empower healthcare providers and improve people's health and wellbeing with future-proof solutions, the company supports the spectrum of healthcare stakeholders: from medium-sized clinics to large healthcare organizations, both in the public and private sector."

In 2019, Visba Care launched its AI-based tool for automated medical history assessment and triage, which enables more resource-efficient and patient-centric healthcare services. During the pandemic, when most healthcare organizations struggled to meet the market's demands and fully adapt to a virtual environment, Visiba Care supported more than 1,500 healthcare organizations in setting up virtual clinics across the Nordics, the UK and the Netherlands.

"The Visiba Care platform enables patients to communicate securely and easily with healthcare professionals online with its easy-to-use features. No advanced technical skills are needed to operate the platform, and waiting times and "no-shows" are significantly reduced," noted Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform is highly scalable and customizable, providing healthcare organizations the possibility to provide their services under their own brand."

Visiba Care is well-positioned as a straightforward solution for European healthcare organizations. The company is the leading virtual care platform provider in Sweden, and it is rapidly increasing its presence in Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Visiba Care

Visiba Care was founded in 2014 on the strong conviction that digitisation is inevitable if healthcare is to offer equal, qualitative and safe services in the future. Visiba Care has customers in six different markets and its virtual care platform is used by more than 30 000 healthcare professionals in more than 2,500 healthcare operations, ranging from mental health, primary care, secondary care and integrated care. With a vision of using digital technology to empower healthcare services to improve people's lives, in-depth experience of digital transformation, and respect for healthcare organisations' expertise and abilities, Visiba Care is a reliable partner which always puts the customer's success first.

