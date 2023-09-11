VISABLE GROUP HIRES KAY HARLEB AS DIRECTOR CRM

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visable, operator of the online B2B platforms europages and wlw ("Wer liefert was") takes another step into developing its CRM department with the hiring of its new Director CRM in August 2023, Kay Hartleb.

His main missions will consist of:

Visable CRM Director, Kay Hartleb

Further developing Visable's multichannel data-driven CRM strategy Coordinating the further development of users' segments, user journeys and target-group-specific, differentiated communication across all touchpoints Ensuring the execution of the powerful Marketing strategy and vision through a bottom-up moderation and alignment of OKRs

"A continuous investment in the customer experience is vital in a global world, where competition is fierce. We are therefore excited to welcome Kay to this important position with the Visable Marketing department." says Sandra Yönter, Visable Vice-President Marketing.

Native German, Kay has graduated from the University of Potsdam, Germany in 2006 and has since been Director CRM and Head of CRM at Audibene, Lingoda GmbH and Wefox to name a few, acquiring a deep understanding of how to leverage data, technology, and user insights to drive both growth and loyalty.

With 15 years of experience, Kay brings both a solid experience and proficiency that will bring Visable closer to a vision to become the number one B2B platform in Europe. As respected business leader, he oversees a team of 15 CRM experts across 3 locations in Germany and France, responsible for developing and implementing multi-channel CRM strategies for a frictionless journey for Purchasers and Suppliers. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise and insights as Visable continues to demonstrate sustainable growth.

About Visable

Visable supports industrial SMEs in making products and services internationally accessible to buyers. As a combination of its own B2B platforms and online marketing services, such as Google Ads and retargeting, tailored specifically to business customers, the company offers a broad digital portfolio for increasing reach on the internet.

The platforms operated by Visable GmbH include wlw ("Wer liefert was"), today the leading B2B platform in the D-A-CH region, and the European B2B platform europages, on which around 3 million companies are registered. Together, the platforms reach over 3 million B2B buyers a month who are looking for detailed company and product information. With its online marketing services, Visable offers companies additional opportunities to increase their reach on the Internet. Visable was created in response to the challenges of internationalisation and digitalisation in the B2B sector and today employs around 480 people at its locations in Hamburg, Berlin, Münster and Paris. As a joint umbrella for the wlw and europages brands, Visable is continuously expanding its B2B platforms and online marketing services.

