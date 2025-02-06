Virtusa Announces Leadership Transition

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, today announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Nitesh Banga as President and CEO, effective February 3, 2025. Nitesh will succeed Santosh Thomas, who is stepping down to pursue outside opportunities. Mr. Thomas has agreed to stay on as a strategic advisor through the transition process.

"I am immensely proud of the substantial growth we have accomplished together over the past 4 years at Virtusa. It has been exciting to witness firsthand the positive impact our efforts have had on our people, our clients and their customers," said Santosh. "I firmly believe Virtusa has a bright future ahead, helping our global clients deliver exceptional experiences that will take advantage of the future of technology."

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Thomas guided Virtusa through a holistic company transformation. He established the strategic direction of the company, drove worldwide operational excellence through targeted investments in personnel, technology, and commercial initiatives. He oversaw several strategic acquisitions and digital capability expansion efforts which significantly broadened the company's services and resulted in record-high client and employee net-promoter scores.

Nitesh Banga joins Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he served as President & CEO. Nitesh is an industry veteran with diversified expertise ranging across strategy, business development, service delivery, operations, and mergers & acquisitions. In his tenure at GlobalLogic, he oversaw transformational and exponential growth as a design-led digital engineering leader, as well as the company's acquisition and successful integration with Hitachi. During his tenure, the organization was able to uphold exceptional client and employee satisfaction, reflecting a commitment to strategic and results-oriented leadership. Beyond his most recent role, Mr. Banga brings nearly three decades of leadership in the technology services industry, including over 20 years at Infosys, where he held various leadership positions around the globe.

"I am deeply honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment of change in the industry, and the world," said Nitesh. "In this new era, the advantage will rest with enterprises who drive with a hyper focus on their customers' needs through adoption of digital and AI technologies coupled with a robust data strategy. Virtusa occupies a distinctive and advantageous position to assist brands in transforming and differentiating their businesses through technology. I am excited to work with our team to evolve our business and double down on the deep domain depth and engineering DNA that has defined Virtusa, to bring innovative new experiences and solutions to the market alongside our marquee clients."

"On behalf of the Board, I extend our gratitude to Santosh for his contributions as CEO," stated Rajeev Mehta, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Since joining Virtusa in 2021, Santosh has spearheaded the Company's expansion into new offerings and capabilities, achieved substantial organic and inorganic growth, expanded our global presence, and positioned Virtusa as a leader in Digital Engineering and AI. We appreciate Santosh's dedication to Virtusa and wish him continued success in his career." Rajeev continued. "Nitesh is a highly accomplished leader in the world of Digital Engineering, but importantly, also someone who shares Virtusa's passion for clients. I look forward to working together with Nitesh as we continue innovating and optimizing our business to drive transformational results for us and our clients in an AI-everywhere world. With his deep expertise, Nitesh is well suited to guide the company forward during this AI powered technology revolution."

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

