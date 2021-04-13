Virtues to Serve as Gluten-free Alternative for Increasing Reported Gluten Intolerance spells growth in Infused Dried Fruits Market; Market to expand at healthy 5.1%CAGR from 2019 - 2029: TMR

- Customers are likely to look for sugar substitutes due to increasing health issues. It is becoming more common to use infused dried fruit as a sugar substitute.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intake of frozen food and ready-to-cook food items is rapidly increasing as a result of growing disposable income, eating habits, changing lifestyles, and a rise in the proportion of working women. Consumers prefer ready-to-eat food items with extra health benefits. Infused dried fruits are widely being utilized in ready-to-cook food items such as fruit juices, noodles, pasta, and various other food items. Dried fruits that have been infused add nutritional value and flavour to food products. The popularity of infused dried fruits, as well as the benefits they provide, is likely to bolster growth of the global infused dried fruits market in the years to come.

In 2019, the global infused dried fruits market was worth around US$ 1,954 Mn. By 2029, the said market is predicted to rise at a rate of ~ 5.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 3.2 Bn. Natural sugar is found in infused dried fruit products, making them healthier product. Consumers' rising health issues are causing them to seek out sugar substitutes. The utilization of infused dried fruit as a sugar substitute is becoming more common. Fruit-based bars and snacks are becoming increasingly popular, which is likely to open up new growth opportunities for global infused dried fruits market in near future. As a result, customers are enthusiastic about new items that include infused dried fruit ingredients.

Key Findings of Market Report

Health Benefits Associated with Infused Dried Fruits to Add Fillip to the Market

Raisins and other infused dried fruit items are rich in nutrients and energy. Sportsmen and athletes are increasingly opting for raw, chemical-free energy supplements, with infused dried fruit ingredients being one of the most common options. Raisins are high-energy ingredients that are often used in nutritional tonics and energy-packed supplements. Backpackers, campers, and mountaineers use infused dried fruit ingredients as an instant source of energy since they are easy to transport and have a longer shelf life. As a result, demand for infused dried fruit products is sparked by the numerous health benefits associated with their consumption. Health benefits associated with its consumption is expected to work in favor of the global infused dried fruits market in the forthcoming years.

Sports Enthusiasts and Athletes Prefer these Fruits as it is Chemical-free and are Natural

A growing number of sports enthusiasts and athletes are looking for chemical-free and natural dried fruit is one of the most common options. Proteins, minerals, and vitamins, minerals are abundant in infused dried fruit ingredients like raisins. Dried fruits that have been filled with energy are utilized as high-energy sources, as well as in health tonics and high-energy health supplements. Mountaineers, campers, and trekkers prefer infused dried fruits because they offer instant energy, are easily transportable, and come with a long shelf life. The global infused dried fruits market is estimated to observe high growth as increasing number of people become more aware of the health benefits associated with their intake.

People with Gluten Intolerance to Derive Nutritional Benefits from Infused Dried Fruits

The number of people suffering from gluten intolerance is also increasing with eating habits and changing behaviours. As a result, demand for gluten-free goods on the market is continuously increasing. In order to satisfy its nutritional requirements, a variety of customers use flavoured dried fruit ingredients as a supplement for gluten. In addition to nutritious benefits and improvement in flavour, gluten-free products are frequently added to infused dried fruit ingredients to offer better products.

Infused Dried Fruits Market: Growth Drivers

Infused fruit manufacturers spend in research and development activities in order to create new dried fruit items that are original and infused. Companies concentrate on marketing and advertising activities to raise awareness about the unusual dried fruit flavoured products across the globe.

The number of people suffering from gluten intolerance is also growing with changing eating habits and lifestyles. As such, the demand for gluten-free goods on the market is continuing and growing.

Global Infused Dried Fruits Market: Key Competitors

Sun-Maid Growers of California , Inc

, Inc Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

Olam Foods Ltd

Decas Cranberry Products Inc

Graceland Fruit , Inc

, Inc Del Monte Foods, Inc

Global Infused Dried Fruits Market: Segmentation

Fruit Types

Raisins

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Mangoes

Papaya

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blueberry

Cranberries

Cherry

Quince

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Fruit Juice/Juice Concentrate Infused

Sugar Infused

Application

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Dairy & Frozen Dessert Products

Salads

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

