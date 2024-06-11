VIRTUE WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES PIGEON AN ACCELERATOR FOR BRANDS TO GROW IN THE GLOBAL CULTURE ECONOMY

The culture economy means brands no longer control the rules, communities do.

PIGEON helps brands enter into the culture economy, identify untapped networks and communities, grow their audience and de-risk investments.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTUE Worldwide, the leading culture-first creative agency, today announced the launch of PIGEON, an accelerator and strategic consultancy for businesses looking to capture and create value in the culture economy.

The accelerator will operate as part of VIRTUE Worldwide and is fronted by Amy Davies, Global VP of Foresight, and Jamison Duffield, Global Group Strategy Director.

PIGEON is underpinned by a proprietary operating system. This AI-driven, big-data engine is trained to identify interrelated cultural territories that can drive new growth for brands. The engine is able to compare cultural influence between competitors, identify tastemakers and trending cultural nodes over time.

Ultimately, this gives brands a first-mover advantage to occupy cultural spaces before competitors are even aware of them.

Jamison Duffield, Global Group Strategy Director and Partner, PIGEON, said: "In the new culture economy, innovative companies need access to new models to qualify their cultural capital and the territories and communities they have a right to play within. We provide cultural capital analysis, research, foresight and product development to optimise a company's venture into the new culture economy."

PIGEON allows clients to act quickly by consulting across a four-stage sprint accelerator:

Mapping cultural value Understanding the needs of active communities, audiences and co-creators Strategic foresight planning Creating products and services designed to deliver cultural contribution

Amy Davies, Global VP of Foresight and Partner, PIGEON, said: "We work with clients who need action-orientated solutions and foresight to gain a foothold in the new culture economy, today and in the future. PIGEON is set up to identify the right cultural territories and leverage foresight to understand where these cultural influences are heading and to better prepare for what are often uncertain futures."

PIGEON enables brands to find new high-growth audiences by understanding the links between cultural phenomena and their current audiences. This process surfaces adjacent communities which brands have a genuine right to engage with.

Chris Garbutt, President of VIRTUE Worldwide, said: "Forget advertising that interrupts; we help drive powerful value exchanges between customers and brands. PIGEON is the key to unlocking the culture economy. It opens up new communities for brands to reach and inspire new audiences and go beyond anything they've been able to build before."

PIGEON has now been scaled up and rolled out globally.

PIGEON BY VIRTUE:

ABOUT VIRTUE WORLDWIDE:

Virtue Worldwide is the agency that powers culture. Its mission is to help brands do the same. As a creative agency that operates from inside an award winning media and entertainment company, Virtue Worldwide has a unique vantage point: inside culture.

Virtue Worldwide works as a cultural exchange, it helps brands find their communities in the world, enabling them to interact with their audiences rather than be skipped, scrolled, drowned out or ignored. In return, brands gain cultural capital.

Counting Diageo and poppi among its clients, multi award-winning Virtue Worldwide is a global, full service strategic and creative agency with the courage to let culture lead. Let VIRTUE Be Thy Guide.