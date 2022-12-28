Virtualware Releases 2022 Annual Report: Highlights Company's Achievements and Vision for the Future of Enterprise VR

BILBAO, Spain, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualware, one of Europe's leading virtual reality (VR) companies, is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 annual report.

The document highlights the company's achievements during this year 2022, including the release of VIROO 2.0, the latest version of its flagship VR platform, and its recognition as the world's most innovative VR company. In addition, the report details Virtualware's partnerships with leading industry companies and institutions, as well as its commitment to privacy and security as demonstrated by its ISO 27001 certification.

During the past few months, Virtualware,

Continued to thrive as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative virtual reality for industry companies in 2022.

Released a new version of its flagship VR platform, VIROO 2.0, which includes improved connectivity, advanced streaming technology, and a toolset for creating and publishing multi-user and remote collaboration-ready VR solutions.

Was awarded the International Organization for Standardization ISO 27001 Certification.

Established partnerships and signed contracts with some key companies and institutions, including Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, Janssen, and Invest WindsorEssex.

Strengthened its presence as the world leader in virtual reality applied to nuclear energy, increasing its support to the multinational General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy in Ottawa, Atlanta , Florida , or Veracruz .

, , or . Showcased VIROO at some of the world's most influential technology events, including I/ITSEC, the world's most effective modeling, simulation, and training conference, where it was hosted by Microsoft Federal; VRARA Immerse Summit, hosting a panel with thought leaders from Unity, HTC Vive and Magic Leap; AWE USA , a major conference and exhibition featuring the leading XR companies and speakers; NATO Modelling & Simulation Group (NMSG) Annual Symposium, presenting how the Spanish Military Health School is using VR to revolutionise medical training; or the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP), to mention some.

, a major conference and exhibition featuring the leading XR companies and speakers; NATO Modelling & Simulation Group (NMSG) Annual Symposium, presenting how the Spanish Military Health School is using VR to revolutionise medical training; or the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP), to mention some. Won several global awards during the year, most recently a coveted Gold award for excellence in the "Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality" category at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards; the Unity Government and Aerospace creator award for the best medical training application in Europe ; and the E-nnova Health Award in the Digital Transformation category for the medical VR training project with the Spanish Military Health School.

; and the E-nnova Health Award in the Digital Transformation category for the medical VR training project with the Spanish Military Health School. Committed to bringing the virtual world and the digital world at the confluence of innovation and shaping the future with our cutting-edge VR technologies.

Virtualware invites stakeholders to consult its 2022 annual report to learn more about the company's vision for the future of enterprise VR and the innovative solutions it is developing to shape that future. The report also offers a detailed look at Virtualware's successes in the past year, including the release of VIROO 2.0 and its recognition as the world's most innovative VR company.

