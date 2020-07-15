Virtual Reality Headsets Market Size to Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Virtual Reality Headsets market size is projected to reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2026, from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2020-2026.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the VR Headsets market size is increasing VR headset adoption in advertising, gaming, automotive industry, growing smartphone market, and increasing technical expertise among vendors and consumers. Military and other research projects are using the Virtual Reality Headsets to enhance mental and well-being training programs.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The Virtual Reality Headsets Market report provides a list of all the key players in the Virtual Reality Headsets market and a detailed analysis of the strategies the companies are adopting.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSET MARKET

Increasing smartphone penetration coupled with the compatibility of virtual reality with smartphones is expected to increase the VR Headset market size.

Virtual reality has tremendous potential to be integrated into a wide range of applications, including healthcare, education, and industrial prototyping. This widespread adoption is expected to increase the VR Headset market size.

The increasing R&D activities are expected to fuel the growth of the VR Headset market size. Augmented reality, Virtual reality, and wearable devices are rapidly converging, with changing technology application trends, allowing users to have immersive and interactive content. Furthermore, technological developments and advances in networking and connectivity are expected to fuel VR headset demand in the coming years.

The adoption of VR headsets in the retail industry is expected to increase the VR Headset market size during the forecast period. VR technology can change the consumer shopping experience in the areas of retail accessibility, consumer engagement, and better sharing of product information. Continuous research is being conducted to develop low cost, wearable VR solutions for the mass market.

VR HEADSET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest VR headset market share during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the ongoing technological developments in developing countries, and increasing demand for high-end electronic devices.

North America, followed by Europe, has shown a high level of adoption of VR devices in the retail and manufacturing industries. Governments in the developed nations, such as the U.S. and Germany, are spending a significant amount on VR headsets for training security and military-sector.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE VR HEADSET MARKET

Developers from a wide variety of industries see VR's promise and are keen to integrate the technology into their businesses. Gaming companies are seeking to use VR for more immersion, while healthcare and engineering companies are seeking to use VR for training and modeling.

Oculus Rift

LG

Sony PlayStation VR

HTC Vive

Samsung Gear VR

Microsoft HoloLens

FOVE VR

Zeiss VR One

Avegant Glyph

Razer OSVR

Freefly VR headset.

Others

By The Product Type, The Market Is Primarily Split Into

Circumscribed Type

Integrated Type.

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments

Games

Medicine

Film and Television

Other.

