Virtual Reality company Virtualware will showcase VIROO at Microsoft Federal stand at I/ITSEC 2022

Virtualware will showcase a virtual reality-based military project at Microsoft Federal stand at I/ITSEC 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European virtual reality company Virtualware is collaborating with Microsoft Federal - the U.S. government services arm of Microsoft - to present the state-of-the-art of its military applications.

The development will be showcased at Microsoft Federal's stand (booth #1969) at I/ITSEC 2022, which will take place in Orlando from November 28th to December 2nd.

Collaborating with Microsoft at I/ITSEC, Virtualware will introduce at the world's most effective modelling, simulation, and training conference its advances in the defense and security sectors.

At I/ITSEC 2022, Virtualware will present the virtual reality project developed for the Health School of the Spanish Army (EMISAN), which has been developed using VIROO, its flagship VR enterprise platform.

In the past few years, VIROO has implemented its proprietary technology, patented in the United States, to simulate the challenges of training army units in medical protocols for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenarios, enabling teams to assess and improve performance in various areas such as leadership, teamwork, communication skills, and decision-making proficiency in complex scenarios and extreme stress situations.

The Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) takes place in Florida, and consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events.

I/ITSEC is organized by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation in modelling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting.

Virtualware has been a member of the National Center for Simulation since 2020, joining hundreds of industry members in the modelling, simulation, and training (MS&T) community.

"We are excited to launch this revolutionary training application utilising our innovation tool VIROO® to the world. We are now in a time that we can efficiently create, manage, and deploy multiuser in person free roam 1:1 scale virtual training scenarios that will open up powerful opportunities to scale across allied partners and build resiliency collaboratively" Michael Rosas, VP General Manager at Virtualware, said.

The VR enterprise platform VIROO is ready for remote and in-person collaborative environments so teams can work smarter, faster, and more in sync than ever before.

It allows clients to quickly adapt advanced VR solutions to suit their specific needs thanks to easier customization, with minimal configuration requirements and no need for expensive installations.

VIROO is currently supporting top industrial organizations and entities worldwide to build rich hybrid ecosystems that accelerate VR adoption across their value chain at scale.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Unai Extremo and CTO Sergio Barrera, Virtualware is considered a European leader in applying immersive technologies for industry.

It has its main office in Bilbao (Spain), a branch office in Toronto, and a network of partners worldwide.

The company's staff of 45 people includes technologists and engineering experts who have implemented more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries.

Among its clients are various Fortune 500 companies and significant firms, including GE Hitachi, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, ArcelorMittal, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

