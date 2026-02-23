Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Reach $34.0 billion by 2033 at 20.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in funding for R&D activities, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, and rise in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders drive the growth of global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Product (Plasmid DNA, Viral Vectors, and Non-Viral Vectors) and Application (Cancers, Inherited Disorders, Viral Infections and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033." According to the report, the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $34.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in funding for R&D activities, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, and rise in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders drive the growth of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. However, high cost of gene therapies and risk of mutagenesis and other impediments impede the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, upsurge in demand for synthetic genes and untapped markets in developing economies are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The viral vectors segment to lead the trail by 2033-

Based on product, the viral vectors segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market revenue in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of cancer. Simultaneously, the plasmid DNA segment is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in various applications such as DNA vaccines and gene therapies against numerous infectious and acquired diseases & disorders, such as HIV, malaria, cancer, influenza, and enteric pathogens.

The cancer segment to maintain the lead-

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market revenue in 2033 and is expected to remain dominant till 2033, due to increase in prevalence of cancer and requirement for quality drugs and versatile therapies for the treatment. The inherited disorders segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2033. Rise in incidences of inherited disorders has led to increase in R&D activities for development of therapies which, in turn, fuels the segment growth.

Which Segment Is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate?

The plasmid DNA segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the coming years. Plasmid DNA is an important raw material for both viral vector production and non-viral gene delivery approaches. It is also increasingly used in DNA vaccines, mRNA production workflows, and emerging gene-editing technologies. This surge in scope of applications is driving faster demand compared to traditional viral vector systems. There is growing interest in non-viral delivery systems that rely majorly on plasmid DNA. These technologies are appealing due to lower immunogenicity and simpler production requirements. This fuels investment and R&D activity in plasmid-centric platforms. This trend indirectly supports higher growth rates for plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Further, new applications rely on plasmids for template generation or direct administration. Thus, the demand for high-quality plasmid DNA is experiencing growth, thus, contributing to its faster growth trajectory.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America generated the major share in 2023, holding nearly half of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, owing to the presence of modern healthcare facilities and high prevalence of cancer in the region. Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, and rapid industrialization in the area.

Role of AI in Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA

Artificial intelligence plays an important role in viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing. It helps improve speed, accuracy, and scalability. One major impact of AI is in process optimization. Viral vector production involves complex biological systems where small changes in temperature, pH, or nutrient levels can affect yield. AI models analyze datasets from bioreactors and identify patterns that humans may not easily detect. These insights help manufacturers fine-tune conditions to improve viral yield and plasmid quality.

It also helps predict how genetic sequences will behave inside cells. This allows researchers to design more stable plasmids and efficient viral constructs before laboratory testing begins. Further, AI systems help monitor manufacturing data in real time and flag potential deviations before they become critical problems. This predictive capability reduces batch failures and improves compliance with good manufacturing practices.

Key players in the industry-

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi Corporation

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Sirion Biotech GmbH

Voyager therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cognate BioServices, Inc.

How Can Businesses Strengthen Market Position and Expand Globally?

Companies can strengthen market position by establishing additional good manufacturing practices compliant facilities in strategic regions. Increase in capacity in Asia-Pacific and Europe helps capture new customers. Mergers and acquisitions enable companies to broaden their technology portfolios and enter adjacent markets quickly. Long-term strategic partnerships with biotechnology developers, academic research centers, and pharmaceutical firms provide steady demand and collaborative innovation opportunities. Partnerships can include co-development agreements, platform licensing, or shared manufacturing ventures. These collaborations help align product offerings with emerging therapeutic needs.

Continuous innovation in process optimization, analytics, and automation helps improve productivity and lower costs. Investments in platform technologies help enhance operational flexibility and future-proof manufacturing capabilities.

What Technological Innovations Are Creating New Growth Opportunities?

One major technological innovation in viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing includes development of stable producer cell lines. Viral vectors are produced using transient transfection methods, which can be costly and variable. Stable cell lines provide consistent gene expression and higher yields, reducing cost per dose and improving scalability. Single-use bioreactor systems are also transforming the industry. These disposable systems reduce cleaning requirements, lower contamination risk, and shorten turnaround times between batches. They are especially useful for contract manufacturing organizations serving multiple clients. Continuous manufacturing is another promising advancement. Instead of producing in batches, continuous systems allow ongoing production with steady input and output. This approach increases efficiency and reduces waste.

