Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Global Industry Analysis, TMR Study

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of viral vector-based therapies and treatment solutions bolsters demand within the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market

Increasing demand for plasmid DNA manufacturing boosts demand within the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing prevalence of various chronic health conditions, including cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, is propelling growth within the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Rising acceptance of gene therapy for the treatment of cancer is yet another positive driver behind the market's growth. Moreover, increase in the incidence of various virus outbreaks and growing prevalence of infectious disorders is also thrusting growth in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. As per a recent research report, the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to register a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Key end users for the products and solutions offered by market players include research institutes, as well as biotechnology companies. Among these, the largest market share was held by biotech companies in 2018. The research report predicts that the same segment will continue leading the market over the forecast period. This trend can be ascribed to the rising investments by biotechnology companies to further their abilities in vector-based technologies. Apart from this, growing demand for new and advanced gene based medicinal therapies is also boosting the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Key Findings of the Report

Rising Demand for Plasmid DNA : Technological advancements in the production technologies used for manufacture of plasmid DNA compounds is thrusting growth in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Furthermore, this trend is further bolstered by rising awareness pertaining to various advantages of gene therapy. Other types of products offered by players include lentivirus, adeno-associated virus or AAV, and adenovirus. Rising use of plasmid DNA for treatment of various types of cancer is also thrusting growth in the market.

: Technological advancements in the production technologies used for manufacture of plasmid DNA compounds is thrusting growth in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Furthermore, this trend is further bolstered by rising awareness pertaining to various advantages of gene therapy. Other types of products offered by players include lentivirus, adeno-associated virus or AAV, and adenovirus. Rising use of plasmid DNA for treatment of various types of cancer is also thrusting growth in the market. Growing Demand for Gene Therapy Solutions: Rising demand for gene therapy solutions in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market can be ascribed to the presence of a rich pipeline of gene therapy products, as well as growth in the number of players producing vector-based products, intended for usage in gene therapy applications. Key application for the solutions in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market, apart from gene therapy is vaccinology.

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Growth Drivers

Rising awareness regarding gene therapy boosts the demand for effective new solutions from the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market

Technological advancements in the manufacturing process of producing plasmid DNA propel market growth

Rising number of players focused on producing vector-based solutions for gene therapy stimulate market growth

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Novasep Inc., Kaneka Eurogentec S. A., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N. V., CobraBiologics, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Lonza. Players in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market are focused on increasing their investments in research and development projects in a bid to develop and market new types of drugs and medication solutions. They are also increasing their funding to discover new vector-based technologies and design novel treatment therapeutics for treatment of cancer.

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Type

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Plasmid DNA

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Disease

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by End User

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

