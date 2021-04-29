Vinyl Ester Resin Market Size in the Composites Industry, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 537 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry by Type (Bisphenol A and Novolac) by End-Use Industry Type (Pipe & Tanks (Chemical Storage, Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Pulp & Paper, and Others}, Building & Construction {CIPP, Swimming pool, Bars & Beams, and Others}, Marine {Structural and Non-Structural}, Wind Energy {Spar Caps and Others}, Transportation {Under-the-Hood Applications and Others}, and Others), by Process Type (Filament Winding, Open Mold, Pultrusion, Resin Infusion, Compression Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's vinyl ester resin market realities and future market possibilities in the composites industry for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for vinyl ester resins in various composite markets at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data and information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry: Highlights from the Report

Vinyl ester resin is widely used in the fabrication of composite parts for a wide array of industries such as transportation, marine, buildings & construction, pipe & tanks, wind energy, and aerospace & defense. The chemical-resistant property of vinyl ester resins in corrosive aqueous areas is superior to that of other thermosets; hence, preferably used in the fabrication of pipes, tanks, structural boat parts, wind turbine spar caps, etc. Higher strength and durability of vinyl ester composites in comparison to polyester composites further give an impetus to their growing acceptance in the transportation, building & construction, wind energy, and aerospace & defense industries.

In 2020, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has completely shaken the global economy, causing supply chain disruption, production halts, reduced demand, and employee layoffs. The vinyl ester resin market in the composites industry was no exception and suffered a decline of over 10% in 2020. The market started showing signs of recovery from the 3rd quarter of 2020 with ease in lockdown in different parts of the world. Also, the long-term outlook seems positive with a gradual rebound in demand for vinyl ester resins from the major composite markets such as pipes and tanks, marines, building & construction, and transportation, ultimately rebounding the demand at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026 to reach a value of US$ 537 million in 2026.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1505/vinyl-ester-resin-market-in-composites-industry.html

Based on type, Bisphenol-A-based vinyl ester resin is likely to remain dominant in the market till 2026, whereas Novolac-based is expected to heal at a faster rate during the forecast period. Better mechanical and chemical-resistant properties of bisphenol-A-based vinyl ester resin are the major reasons behind its dominance in the market.

Based on the end-use industry, Stratview research has segmented the market as pipes & tanks, building & construction, marine, wind energy, transportation, and others. Despite the current glum scenario, the pipe & tank application is expected to maintain its dominance in the market by 2026. Increasing acceptance of FRP pipe & tank in wastewater/water, chemical, oil & gas, and industrial applications with vinyl ester as the preferred choice for resin will keep driving the demand for vinyl esters in the pipe & tank segment.

Enquire Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1505/vinyl-ester-resin-market-in-composites-industry.html#form

Despite the grave downturn, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest market for vinyl ester resins during the forecast period. The region's dominance is attributed to several factors including the growing disposable income of consumers, growing infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and increasing investment towards renewable energy. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, vinyl ester resin manufacturers, distributors, composite part fabricators, OEMs, and MRO companies. Key vinyl ester resin manufacturers are Ineos Composites, AOC Aliancys, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Swancor, Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., Interplastic Corporation, SIR Industriale S.p.A., and Sino Polymers.

Major players are shifting their focus towards rebuilding their short-term and long-term strategies to handle the current distressing time. However, execution of mergers & acquisitions and development of new applications have been the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the vinyl ester resin market in the global composites industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry, by Type

Bisphenol A (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Novolac (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry, by End-Use Industry Type

Pipes & Tanks

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Application Analysis: Chemical Storage, Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Pulp & Paper, and Others

Building & Construction

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Application Analysis: CIPP, Swimming pool, Bars & Beams, and Others

Marine

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Application Analysis: Structural and Non-Structural

Wind Energy

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Application Analysis: Spar Caps and others

Transportation

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Application Analysis: Under the hood applications and others

Others

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry, by Process Type

Filament Winding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Open Mold (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pultrusion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Resin Infusion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Compression Molding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Vinyl Ester Resin Market in the Composites Industry, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , The UAE, and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites and advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Advanced-Materials.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research