Vinyl Ester Market worth $1.29 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vinyl Ester Market"

296 – Tables

48 – Figures

253 – Pages

The Bisphenol A is expected to account for the largest share of the vinyl ester market, by product type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By product type, the bisphenol A vinyl ester is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Bisphenol A are expected to hold the largest market share due to their widespread use as sustainable composite materials for pipes & tanks and marine industry. This is attributed to their advantages of durable, corrosion resistant, and high-performance materials. With commendable use in marine, wind energy, chemical processing and infrastructure are undergoing continuous advancements, contributing to the growth of vinyl ester market.

By end-use, the pipes & tanks segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The pipes & tanks segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, largely driven by stricter environmental regulations and a focus on improving efficiency within the composites industry. As the demand for composites, including polymers and plastics, continues to rise, it is expected to significantly boost the growth of the global vinyl ester market, further strengthening the expansion of the pipes & tanks segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, fueled by strong economic growth and significant investments in the marine and infrastructure sectors. Emerging economies such as China and India have been instrumental in positioning Asia Pacific as a key market for vinyl ester. Moreover, rising purchasing power and government support are expected to further drive the growth of vinyl ester market in region.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include INEOS Composites (US), Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), AOC (US), Inetrplastic Corporation (US), SWANOR (Taiwan), and Reichhold LLC (US), among others.

