VINNO Showcases "Sound, Light, and Air" Integration at MEDICA 2025 -- Global Debut of the Vicyto Endoscopy Series

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MEDICA 2025, VINNO unveiled a bold new chapter in its technology roadmap, presenting an expanded portfolio that now spans ultrasound, endoscopy, and respiratory care. This strategic "Sound–Light–Air" ecosystem reflects the company's commitment to advancing medical innovation through cross-disciplinary engineering and next-generation clinical intelligence.

Pushing the Boundaries of Ultrasound

VINNO's ULTIMUS platform continues to show how far ultrasound can go. Powered by Ultra-Resolution Microscopy (URM), it captures microvascular details that standard imaging simply cannot see.

This capability is gaining clinical momentum in Europe, where institutions like University Hospital Erlangen are using it to study microvascular changes in kidney transplant patients, enabling earlier visibility into subtle graft alterations.

Beyond URM, VINNO showcased its broader AI ultrasound ecosystem, now widely applied in thyroid, breast, liver, and OB screening. From automated detection to quantitative analysis, these AI tools help clinicians achieve more confident, consistent, and efficient diagnoses.

Expanding into New Dimensions of Imaging

Marking a decisive step beyond ultrasound, VINNO globally launched its first endoscopy platform, the Vicyto-6000 Series. Built on the All-spectrum Multidimensional Photon (AMP) imaging engine with a six-LED light architecture, it provides stronger illumination, cleaner color reproduction, and multiple specialty light modes for different clinical needs.

The system is powered by a high-performance Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and an octa-core processor for high-resolution, low-latency imaging, while an integrated light-source-plus-processor design keeps the unit compact and clinic-friendly.

The endoscope itself emphasizes precision and ease of use, featuring one of the smallest outer diameters among domestic models, supported by intelligent bending and adjustable stiffness to navigate anatomical curves more smoothly. A lightweight body and customizable controls further reduce operator fatigue and streamline workflow.

Redefining Comfort in Sleep Therapy

VINNO's Stream Series CPAP made its debut, focusing on safer and more comfortable sleep therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It adopts a FOAMLESS noise-reduction structure, removing risks associated with foam degradation while maintaining a quiet 27dB operating level.

Its core monitoring technology, the VFT-Detector, uses a Variable-Frequency Forced Oscillation Technique to detect breathing events like apnea, hypopnea, and airflow limitations in real time.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Healthcare

With these innovations across ultrasound, endoscopy, and respiratory therapy, VINNO continues to advance its vision for intelligent healthcare, providing clinicians with clearer insights, greater efficiency, and more confident decision-making tools for smarter, more connected medical solutions.

