VINI JR. STEPS ONTO THE PITCH AS GATORADE'S LATEST BRAND AMBASSADOR

To mark the announcement, Vini Jr. demonstrated his skills in a Gatorade film, tormenting his opponents with elastico's, making them dance around him on the pitch. Tune into Vini Jr.'s Instagram channel later today to catch his iconic dribbling and dancing to celebrate the partnership.

Vini Jr., key in his team's qualification for the Champions League final taking place this Saturday, will now receive expert hydration advice to ensure he continues to perform at his best. Vini will also have access to the expert resources offered by Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), which is committed to helping athletes optimize their health and performance through research, innovation, education and service in hydration and nutrition science.

Speaking about the partnership, Vini Jr. said, "Growing up I was inspired by icons of the game, such as Neymar Jr., who is the best when it comes to one versus one dribbling. Gatorade has always been my go-to for pre, mid and post-match hydration. I'm excited to join its esteemed family of ambassadors who are all competing at the top of their game. We can work together to inspire the next generation of new talent to kick down the barriers to stay and play football, so they can perform at their best and fulfil their potential."

Bart LaCount, VP of Marketing at Gatorade said: "Vini Jr. is a world-class footballer, renowned for his silky dribbling and mesmerising trickery. On the pitch he has an unwavering competitive spirit to winning. At just 23-years old, he has already won everything he possibly can at club level for Real Madrid CF, scoring in some of the biggest matches in the club's recent history. He knows first-hand sport has the power to change lives. His motivating and inspiring story will help to fuel tomorrow's talent to stay and play in football."

