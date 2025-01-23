VinCSS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Pioneering FIDO IoT Device Onboarding (FDO) Security and its Transformational Innovation Leadership

What truly differentiates VinCSS is its ability to enable organizations, OEM manufacturers, and service providers to adopt FDO standards without investing in building their own infrastructure from scratch.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the internet of things (IoT) security industry and based on its analysis results, recognizes VinCSS with the 2024 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award. The company has emerged as a cybersecurity trailblazer in passwordless authentication technology using FIDO2 (Fast IDentity Online 2) standards and is a pioneer in FIDO device onboarding (FDO) adoption for IoT device security.

VinCSS has positioned itself as a pioneer in the IoT security industry through its commitment to innovation, standardization, and strategic partnerships. It became the world's first company to introduce a commercial IoT security platform and ecosystem designed to simplify IoT onboarding and ensure secure device management using the FDO standards. By adopting the FDO standards, VinCSS addresses critical security vulnerabilities and the growing risk of cyberattacks with a unified, automated solution that enhances security across IoT deployments. The company has further solidified its leadership by becoming the first in the industry to achieve three FDO certifications from the FIDO Alliance. FDO technology is transforming the IoT landscape by automating device onboarding, significantly reducing time and effort, particularly when it concerns thousands of devices. This innovation replaces labor-intensive, manual processes prone to human error and high costs, making FDO a game changer for secure and efficient IoT management.

VinCSS's FDO solutions minimize the risks of mistakes and security vulnerabilities to ensure consistent, secure onboarding. Its automated FDO protocol cuts onboarding time by up to 90%, enabling organizations to save time, effort, and costs in deploying devices. It also enhances the reliability and security of the onboarding process by eliminating human involvement and freeing IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives rather than being bogged down by repetitive, manual tasks. The FDO protocol leverages advanced authentication standards that allow devices to be securely onboarded with minimal manual intervention, making it a viable approach for large-scale deployments, such as smart cities or industrial IoT environments, where managing thousands of devices can quickly become unmanageable and error-prone without automation. In addition, VinCSS's FDO solution integrates seamlessly with organizations' existing security ecosystems using a zero-touch onboarding approach that enables the addition of existing devices to a network without direct human involvement, which is crucial in scenarios where scalability and stability are vital, such as manufacturing plants, smart healthcare systems, or expansive sensor networks in smart cities.

Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Practice, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "VinCSS delivers game-changing IoT security solutions that address current challenges and set new benchmarks for the future. It is one of the first companies to commercialize products and services integrated with FDO standards. While many organizations are still exploring the potential of FDO since its introduction by the FIDO Alliance in 2021, VinCSS has taken decisive steps to implement this technology in real-world scenarios."

VinCSS has gone beyond merely adopting the FDO protocols by building a comprehensive, turnkey FDO infrastructure and setting a benchmark in the IoT security industry with the Device Onboarding Services, FDO-enabled devices, and the Rendezvous Server. Unlike market players that only provide fragmented products, VinCSS's comprehensive ecosystem offers an end-to-end onboarding ecosystem that allows seamless integration for IoT deployments. With VinCSS's comprehensive solutions, organizations can quickly achieve FDO compliance, facilitating device enrollment. By providing this capability, VinCSS positions itself as a provider of IoT security solutions and a key partner for hardware manufacturers and service providers looking to adopt FDO standards while maintaining high security and overcoming the barriers of cost and complexity for a faster time to market. Infrastructure development is a significant achievement as it helps lower the barrier to entry for IoT security, which encourages wider adoption of secure onboarding protocols across various industries. VinCSS's leadership in building a scalable, FDO-certified infrastructure has made it a catalyst for industry transformation and provides other vendors with the tools they need to secure their devices more effectively. By launching multiple FDO-enabled solutions, including integrated cameras, Wi-Fi routers, smart car parking sensors and network deployment solutions, VinCSS has gained a competitive edge as a first mover to gain traction across multiple sectors, including smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive. VinCSS is a market leader with its unique and comprehensive product ecosystem, innovative approach, and robust industry partnerships.

"VinCSS is not only responding to current industry needs but also proactively shaping the future of IoT security through its early adoption and practical application of FDO technology, by providing automated, secure onboarding solutions and actively leading standardization efforts. With the likelihood of FDO becoming widely adopted or mandatory in specific industries, much like the FIDO2 standard and passkey today, VinCSS is well positioned to lead industry transformation moving forward," added Vu.

With its strong overall performance, VinCSS earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award in the IoT security industry. It is also the third consecutive time VinCSS has been awarded by Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

