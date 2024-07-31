VINCI Facilities partner with BPD Zenith for Maximo Application Suite Deployment

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VINCI Facilities, part of the UK division of VINCI Construction, has appointed BPD Zenith, a global leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, to implement and deploy a new Maximo Application Suite (MAS) system, with mobile solution, and associated services.

Building maintenance team on site

Following a highly competitive tender process, VINCI Facilities selected BPD Zenith's fully hosted MaxiCloud solution, powered by IBM's Maximo Application Suite. The contract also includes implementing BPD's Fingertip mobile solution to support operatives in the field with the real-time updating of work orders and integration with SFG20, the industry standard for building maintenance.

VINCI Facilities is focused on buildings, structures, and infrastructure that improve the living environment, mobility, and economic competitiveness of the regions it works in. The company was looking for a collaborative partner to provide a high-availability and secure MAS platform and a proven mobile solution.

BPD works with several major clients in the Facilities Management sector, and this appointment allows BPD to expand their presence in the sector.

Richard Donaldson, CEO for UK and EMEA at BPD Zenith, said: "We are delighted with this new contract which reflects our experience in hosting Maximo and delivering mobile solutions. We very much look forward to this long partnership with VINCI."

Gary Codling, Strategic Digital Solutions Director at VINCI Facilities, said: "We are excited to be working with BPD Zenith to upgrade to the Maximo Application Suite enhancing our long-standing capability in digitalised Asset Lifecycle and Facilities Maintenance Management."

Gary added: "The latest core Maximo features, options within the suite and additional tools available from BPD offer us convenient pathways for the ongoing evolution of our advanced technical solutions and data management. The unique flexibility of the partnership we have in place with BPD means our in-house developers can continue to shape our EAM and CMMS systems, safe in the knowledge that we have a secure, robust, fully supported, as well as extensible, platform."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472148/BPD_Zenith.jpg