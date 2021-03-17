Vinasse Market is set to experience a value growth of around 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Application of vinasse is increasing in the animals feed industry, owing to rising preference for natural and nutritious animal feed additives that improve the performance of animals. Vinasse is used as an additive in animal feed due to its probiotic properties, which results in better feed conversion and increased body weight. Sourced from sugarcane and sugar beet, the former outweighs the latter by a long way across geographies.

Vinasse can also be used as a carrier in premixes, as a palatability improver, or a ruminal activator. Presence of organic acid in vinasse supports better digestion, synthesis, and vitamin and mineral adsorption, and improves feed metabolism. Thus, animal feed manufacturers are increasingly preferring vinasse to make healthy animal feed additives. As such, the global vinasse market is set to experience a value growth of around 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The vinasse market in India and China is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively, through 2030.

and is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively, through 2030. By source, sugarcane is witnessing a prominent market value share at more than 90%. The key contributing factor for the high production of ratio of vinasse through sugarcane is low cost as compared to sugar beet.

North America and Europe hold around half the share of the global market, mainly on back of high consumption of vinasse-based products in these regions.

and hold around half the share of the global market, mainly on back of high consumption of vinasse-based products in these regions. In Asia Pacific , manufacturers are increasingly using vinasse sourced from sugarcane, owing to the presence of large sugarcane producing countries such as India , China , Indonesia , and Thailand .

, manufacturers are increasingly using vinasse sourced from sugarcane, owing to the presence of large sugarcane producing countries such as , , , and . Application of vinasse in animal feed is expected to surge at a value CAGR of more than 5% in Europe and 4% in the U.S., respectively, over the forecast period.

and 4% in the U.S., respectively, over the forecast period. Germany , the U.K., France , Italy , and Spain hold significant shares for vinasse in Europe .

, the U.K., , , and hold significant shares for vinasse in . COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the progress of the vinasse market. However, with increasing demand for nutritious and high yielding animal feed products, losses are expected to be recovered in the near term.

"Vinasse is a rich source of organic matter, calcium, and potassium, followed by moderate amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus. Added in animal feed products, it aids in boosting weight and enhancing the health performance of animals. Thus, manufacturers could gain increased profits by offering vinasse for animal feed," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Vinasse manufacturers are focusing on increasing its application by investing in research & development to develop new products. Manufacturers are constantly making efforts in increasing sales across various application industries.

In 2019, Tereos Group founded its Europe Campus in Paris, France , which hosts around 500 employees for the company's European operations. This expansion will help the company work in a more collaborative and cross-disciplinary manner as a team and leverage business complementarities.

, which hosts around 500 employees for the company's European operations. This expansion will help the company work in a more collaborative and cross-disciplinary manner as a team and leverage business complementarities. In 2015, E D & F Man acquired Mercatura, a Netherlands -based company that operates in the business of trading animal feed industry products. This acquisition will help E D & F Man strengthen its presence in the country as well as enhance its distribution system for products offered in the animal feed industry.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vinasse market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of source (sugarcane and sugar beet) and application (fertilizers, fermentation, animal feed, energy production, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

