Vimana Private Jets Aims to Deliver 1,000 Tonnes of Medical Equipment for COVID-19 Effort

Vimana Private Jets typical clients include celebrities, governments, UHNWs, heads of state and corporations, but COVID-19 is not the first emergency it has responded to. Over the years, the company has dispatched aircraft to natural disaster and war zones to transport medical and security staff to help with effort on the ground.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that global air cargo is oversubscribed by 30%. Although shipments of many manufactured and high-tech goods have dried up as the global economy stalls, carriers are experiencing hyper-demand to move medical supplies, protective equipment, foodstuffs and e-commerce shipments as people sheltering at home use only delivery services.

Ameerh Naran, Founder and CEO of Vimana comments: "We got involved when government officials who use our services asked if we could help. Due to a chronic shortage of commercial cargo aircraft, we didn't hesitate to offer our support to deliver medical equipment where it's most needed. There is an urgent and pressing need, especially in many developing countries. Our long-standing relationships with Civil Aviation Authorities and airports have been especially useful in getting things moving quickly.

"We have successfully delivered to countries desperate for these supplies. With our highly trained teams working across four continents, we can respond very quickly and efficiently to every urgent request. Vimana Private Jets is proud to be able to assist with the global collective effort. We will continue to work with governments and NGOs worldwide to assist in any way we can, for as long as is needed."

