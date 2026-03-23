VikingCloud Wins 2026 Global InfoSec Market Disruptor Compliance Award for CCS Advantage

Award Recognizes VikingCloud for Transforming PCI Compliance into Continuous Cybersecurity Protection for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO and DUBLIN, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance protection company trusted by more than 4 million businesses worldwide, today announced it won Cyber Defense Magazine's 2026 Global InfoSec Award in the Market Disruptor Compliance category for its CCS Advantage platform.

CCS Advantage brings together PCI DSS compliance and cybersecurity monitoring in a self-service platform built specifically for SMBs navigating today's increasingly complex threat environment. No dedicated security staff required. The platform embeds VikingCloud's patented Cyber Risk Score directly into the PCI compliance process, giving merchants a continuous A-F cybersecurity grade across website security, network security, and compliance posture, along with clear, prioritized guidance on what to fix first.

"SMBs commonly assume that meeting minimum PCI DSS compliance requirements means they're cybersecure. It doesn't. That's precisely why they remain the number one target for cybercriminals. This award reflects what we set out to build: cybersecurity that simply works, with no technical skills or internal resources required," said Mark Brady, CEO of VikingCloud.

The numbers tell the story. VikingCloud's research found that 84% of SMB owners manage cybersecurity themselves, often without dedicated training or expertise. Yet 67% believe PCI DSS compliance means they're secure. VikingCloud's own merchant data tells a different story: nearly 60% of merchants score in the higher-risk range (C, D, or F) on its cybersecurity grading scale.

VikingCloud has supported the world's largest acquirers, payment processors, and ISOs in managing PCI DSS compliance programs for SMB merchant portfolios for nearly two decades. The company has over 100 Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs), full Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) capabilities, and a platform supporting more than 4 million merchant locations globally.

Now in its 14th year, the Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) recognizes the most innovative leaders in information security. Winners are selected by an independent panel of certified security professionals (CISSP, FMDHS, CEH) based on unique value and technical ingenuity, not market share or capital raised.

For more information about CCS Advantage, visit https://www.vikingcloud.com/ccs-advantage.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers battle-tested cybersecurity and compliance protection that simply works. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support — keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million businesses in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business, so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

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