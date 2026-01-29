ViewTrade Holding and Yaqeen Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Democratize Access to the Saudi Market for Global Retail Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade Holding, a global provider of institutional brokerage, trading, and investment technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Yaqeen Capital to enhance cross-border access between international markets and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration specifically targets the democratization of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), making it potentially more directly accessible to a broader base of global retail investors.

Yaqeen Capital and ViewTrade Partner to Democratize Access to the Saudi Market for Global Retail Investors: (From left to right) Ahmed Alshabanah, Managing Director and CEO of Yaqeen Capital; James St. Clair, President – Brokerage Services at ViewTrade; and Laksh Gangwani, Chief Growth Officer at ViewTrade.

The announcement follows the recent decision by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to open the Saudi capital market to all foreign investors, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's continued capital-markets liberalization and global integration. Historically, direct access was restricted to 'Qualified Foreign Investors' (QFIs)—large institutions with significant assets—while individual retail investors faced considerable hurdles or were limited to indirect 'Swap' agreements.

Under the partnership, Yaqeen Capital will leverage ViewTrade's global trading technology, brokerage infrastructure, and operational capabilities to offer its clients access to U.S. and other major international markets. This enables Yaqeen to expand its international investment offering through a flexible, robust platform designed to support growing demand.

At the same time, Yaqeen Capital will serve as ViewTrade's preferred local partner for providing access to the Saudi capital market, including the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). Through this collaboration, ViewTrade will enable institutional and wealth-management clients across more than 30 countries to access Saudi equities via Yaqeen Capital's local market expertise, execution capabilities, and regulatory framework.

"We welcome the momentous decision by the CMA to open the Saudi market to all global investors—an important step in the Kingdom's ongoing capital market evolution," said Laksh Gangwani, Chief Growth Officer of ViewTrade. "Saudi Arabia is gaining prominence in global capital markets, supported by strong economic fundamentals and growing international interest. The ViewTrade partnership with Yaqeen Capital provides, for the first time, an avenue for foreign retail investors to access Saudi-listed equities without relying on swaps or ETFs, which were previously the only limited options available to non-institutional investors."

"ViewTrade has invested in developing the technology and infrastructure designed to lower barriers to market access, aimed at making participation in the Saudi market simpler and more transparent for retail investors worldwide. We're excited to contribute to this new chapter in market development and access for the Tadawul."

"We congratulate this strategic partnership with ViewTrade Holding, which represents an investment bridge connecting the Saudi market with global markets," said Ahmed Alshabanah, Managing Director and CEO of Yaqeen Capital. "Through this collaboration, we open broader horizons for our clients to access leading international markets through advanced technological infrastructure and high-quality trading services."

James St. Clair, President – Brokerage Services at ViewTrade, added, "This partnership with Yaqeen Capital is a testament to our commitment to expanding our global footprint and providing our clients with broad access to both emerging and established markets."

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to broadening market participation, enhancing connectivity between global and regional exchanges, and delivering next-generation, technology-led market infrastructure to the global financial services ecosystem.

About Yaqeen Capital

Founded in 2006, Yaqeen Capital is an investment banking firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The firm provides advisory services such as private equity, asset management, initial public offerings, private placement, and financial research to small and middle-market companies. Yaqeen Capital caters to cybersecurity, e-commerce, and big data, among others.

For more information, visit www.yaqeen.sa

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is a provider of global investment and trading technology solutions that power cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. ViewTrade provides the technology, support, and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in its third decade, ViewTrade's approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers, and advisors – create differentiated investment experiences that meet their customers' demands. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, ViewTrade helps its business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://www.viewtrade.com/

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks, and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872409/Yaqeen_Capital_and_ViewTrade.jpg