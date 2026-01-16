ViewSonic to Showcase Scalable Education Ecosystem from Classrooms to Campus Environments at Bett 2026

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, will showcase the latest additions to its hardware and software ecosystem at Bett 2026 under the theme "Innovation for Education." The showcase, which will take place at ExCel London, Booth NK20 from January 21–23, highlights how ViewSonic enhances learning and communication across classrooms and wider campus environments for both K–12 schools and higher education institutions, supporting long-term use and real-world deployment.

ViewSonic showcases its Education Ecosystem at Bett 2026, featuring its latest ViewBoard interactive displays designed to support modern teaching and learning environments.

"As education environments continue to evolve, institutions are increasingly looking for technologies that can grow with their needs," said Ashley Holt, UK Country Head at ViewSonic. "At Bett 2026, we are giving educators and IT leaders a clear preview of how our latest developments support teaching, collaboration, and communication across classrooms and campus spaces."

Empowering Schools with Innovative Solutions

At the show, ViewSonic will debut its next-generation ViewBoard interactive displays, which will be the first on the market to launch with the new Android 16 operating system. They are designed to support evolving classroom needs while offering improved platform continuity and long-term performance.

ViewSonic's booth will also hold demonstrations of the newly enhanced myViewBoard software, showcasing updated interfaces, intuitive teaching tools, and collaborative features that support interactive lessons, real-time teamwork, and flexible content use across devices.

From Classrooms to Campus: A Connected Education Approach

In addition, ViewSonic's Bett 2026 showcase will illustrate how its education technologies transform different learning spaces. Visitors will explore ViewBoard interactive display applications in daily classroom instruction scenarios and discover how commercial displays and All-in-One Direct View LED (dvLED) Displays maximize impact within lecture halls, auditoriums, and campus communication spaces.

These on-site demonstrations highlight some of the many ways institutions can deliver consistent visual experiences across diverse environments while simplifying deployment, maintenance, and device management through ViewSonic's integrated education ecosystem.

Visit ViewSonic at Bett 2026

Exhibition attendees are invited to explore ViewSonic's education solutions through hands-on demonstrations and guided walkthroughs led by ViewSonic education specialists. These sessions are designed to help educators, school leaders, and IT teams better understand how integrated visual and software technologies can support teaching, collaboration, and communication across modern academic spaces.

For more information or to arrange an on-site discussion, please visit the ViewSonic Bett 2026 event page.

ViewSonic at Bett 2026

Location: Booth NK20, ExCeL London

Dates and Times:

January 21–22, 2026: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

January 23, 2026: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

