ViewSonic to Demonstrate Latest Visual Solutions for Wireless Presentation and Collaboration at ISE 2020

"We are glad to join ISE 2020 to showcase our innovative visual solutions for the industry, demonstrating our continued efforts in enriching people's lives," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "To strengthen our long-term commitment in the European market, we also launched a ViewSonic European Visual Solutions Experience Centre in our Netherlands office. We would like to help our customers experience the latest technological developments that enables them to thrive in a constantly evolving world."

At ISE 2020, ViewSonic will be demonstrating the power of wireless presentations and collaboration as well as introducing ViewSonic's latest lineup of touch displays, from 15.6" to 98", and smart 4K LED projectors.

Commercial Touch Display Solution – Serving Customers Better

To help businesses interact and communicate with their customers like never before, ViewSonic will be demonstrating an installation system for point-of-sale (POS) applications, which integrates its TD series touch displays with POS software. The POS solution sports comprehensive capabilities geared towards the service industry to enhance the ordering, serving, delivery, and cashier payment experience.

ViewSonic will also be showing off a new addition to its TD Series, the TD2455 10-point touch display. Designed for offices, meeting rooms, and reception areas, it is equipped with USB Type-C connectivity to deliver power, video, and audio over a single cable. Through its DisplayPort connectivity, audio and video are easily projected for Daisy Chain application. It can also function as an All-In-One (AIO) PC by mounting a mini PC directly behind the display for an integrated, affordable workspace.

Also, on display will be ViewSonic's digital signature solution with pen-display for banking. ViewSonic's pen display is designed to replace traditional paper signing with an efficient paperless e-signature process. Coming in sizes ranging from 5" to 22", the pen display offers an intuitive handwriting experience, combined with encryption and signature verification to provide robust security for businesses and their customers.

Corporate Collaboration Solution – Making the Workplace Seamless

To showcase the possibilities for creating a modern workplace conducive to collaboration, ViewSonic will be presenting its latest ViewBoard IFP70 series interactive display. The IFP70 series is specially designed to offer enterprises easy-to-use, next-generation conferencing capabilities that facilitate seamless collaboration and communications. The displays have been developed with smart-IoT-connected spaces in mind and are Microsoft Azure IoT certified.

Another highlight is the commercial display CDE20 series, which is a suitable solution for wireless presentations across devices and rooms. The built-in screen sharing features enable multiple users, whether on-site or on-line, to participate in conferences and share content with each other simultaneously.

Other solutions on display will include ViewSonic's multi-group presentation solution, myViewBoard Box, as well as myViewBoard Direct, a hardware device that streams A/V content from multimedia sources to external displays. These solutions support different screen-sharing scenarios, allowing users to join the myViewBoard ecosystem with ease while enjoying a great variety of benefits.

Smart 4K LED Projector Solution – Stunning Audiovisuals and Smart Capabilities

Combining 4K UHD resolution and Harmon Kardon customised audio with smart streaming functionality, ViewSonic smart 4K LED projectors are ready to bring various usage scenarios into the modern age. With ViewSonic smart 4K LED projectors, users will revel in the convenience of wireless projection via a range of devices, from smartphones, laptops to IoT devices.

In addition, users can stream content from content providers directly and enjoy support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice control. Beyond home entertainment, the smart LED projectors are also the perfect solution for classrooms and offices when paired with ViewSonic's myViewBoard platform, instantly transforming the projector into a digital whiteboard through wireless screen sharing.

