ViewSonic's M1 mini LED Pocket Cinema Projector Wins iF Design Award 2020 for Design Excellence

"As modern lifestyles become ever more mobile, ViewSonic has reimagined what projection can be with projectors that are stylish, highly portable, and feature a quick, easy setup design," said Dean Tsai, Head of Projector BU at ViewSonic. "We are thrilled that our M series projectors and technological innovation has been recognized by the market and users, initially with an iF Design Award for the M1/M1+ portable projector, and now an iF Design Award for the M1 mini."

The ViewSonic M1 mini is a pocket-sized projector that delivers convenient audio-visual entertainment anywhere. With a lightweight (300g), ultra-compact form factor with swappable colored top plates, the M1 mini serves as a personal pocket cinema for everyday life. Its built-in battery, JBL speakers, and ability to be charged via power bank allows for a projector that is ideal for use in outdoor settings or when on the go. The adjustable stand offers flexible projection angles that can satisfy just about any viewing need, even ceiling projection.

According to iF International Forum Design GmbH, the organizer of the awards, "the awesome M1 mini is an ultra-compact, projection companion targeted for millennials. Its 2-in-1, lens cap and stand combo provide protection and simple UX. Users feel the WOW factor with 60" images and JBL audio, and it connects to any mobile, via HDMI. The M1 mini's built-in power bank charges your devices and its 90° lens swivel means cool ceiling projections for fun sleepovers or bedtime movies. For 1st job millennials, be pro-active and impress your bosses with Pro presentations, anywhere and anytime! M1 mini's design is playful, yet chic, with a dynamic range of user-changeable colored top covers that customize your M1 mini to suit you!"

Visit ViewSonic at ISE 2020 at RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, booth 1-N86 and see the M1 mini in person. A Wi-Fi-enabled version of the projector featuring the same award-winning design, the M1 mini Plus, will also be on hand at the booth. For more information about the M1 mini, please visit: https://www.viewsonic.com/eu/products/projectors/M1%20mini.php.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference". To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Related Links

http://www.viewsonic.com



SOURCE ViewSonic