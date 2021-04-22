ViewSonic's ColorPro Professional Monitor Wins iF Design Award 2021 for its Innovative Design and User-Friendliness

"ViewSonic has always strived for product excellence and an optimal balance between design and functionality; the company has collaborated extensively with creators to reimagine monitors from their point of view," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are proud that our commitment to the highest standards of product design has been recognized by the iF Design Award 2021. With its unmatched color accuracy, user-centric design, and numerous other features that help users create great artwork, the ColorPro Professional Monitor has drawn the attention of creators worldwide."

In a world where color is cash, calibration is king, and precise, in-sync visuals are fundamental, the ColorPro Professional Monitor's winning features include the ColorProTM Wheel, built-in ambient light, and a shading hood. Combined, it provides accurate colors right out of the box and a thorough PRO system of user experience, industrial design, hardware, and software integration.

Designed specifically for professional users, ViewSonic's ColorPro Professional Monitor features the exclusive ColorProTM Wheel, which acts as a color sensor to achieve the most precise color calibration. Instead of the traditional method of adjusting numerous buttons on the monitor for on-screen display (OSD) settings, the ColorProTM Wheel offers creators direct and easy control of all OSD settings at the push of a button or with a turn of the dial. A shading hood can also be attached to the monitor to minimize external ambient lighting and ensure color accuracy.

For professional colorists and videographers who frequently work in darkroom environments, a built-in ambient light is embedded at the back of the ColorPro Professional Monitor, providing sufficient lighting for the desktop workspace when needed. Furthermore, the monitor's minimalistic stand and sleek design offer extra space on the desktop, further enhancing work efficiency for creators.

The ColorPro Professional Monitor has been widely recognized by the industry and numerous certification organizations. In addition to the iF Design Award, the monitor is also Pantone-validated and Fogra-certified, delivering exceptional color reproduction and meeting the requirements of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) of colors with top-tier color accuracy.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

