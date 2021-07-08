ViewSonic Partners with German A.M. Architekturmuseum Der TUM to Bring an Immersive Architectural Exhibition "Taiwan Acts!" to the World

"Our purpose of conducting this exhibition is to introduce the autonomy of Taiwanese architecture and its dynamic social role to the world community," said Dr. Chen-Yu Chiu, the curator of Taiwan Acts!. "The exhibition focuses on socially engaged architectural projects of humble origins, which sets it apart from other mainstream-oriented architectural exhibitions."

"We always welcome international cooperation," said Dr. Andres Lepik, the Director of A.M. Architekturmuseum Der TUM. "This exhibition is a good opportunity for East-West cultural exchange and interaction, facilitating dialogue between society and architecture, from Taiwan to Germany."

"We are glad to support such a meaningful cultural activity that builds on international collaboration. ViewSonic has been devoted to creating amazing visual experiences in innovative ways and the essence of this exhibition aligns with our goal, "said Dean Tsai, Head of LED Display & Projector BU at ViewSonic. "Through ViewSonic's advanced laser projectors and the latest LED display solution, we bring art and technology together to deliver a new level of immersive visual experience to the exhibition."

The exhibition "Taiwan Acts!" showcases over 100 Taiwanese socially engaged architectural projects in topics ranging from social, economic, humanitarian to cultural, varying in scale and context, showing their shared ambition to advance justice and fairness in a society. This is also the first comprehensive presentation of this topic in Europe, presenting a large number of photographs, video material, interviews, models, and more in multiple media and physical forms.

The advanced visual technology also makes this exhibition unattainable from traditional ones by creating an immersive atmosphere to engage visitors. Stepping in the gallery, a nearly 780" large digital Taiwan urban landscape image, formed by the projections from five ViewSonic laser projectors, perfectly merges with the surrounding physical exhibits as if you are in the city. With the laser projector offering 5,500 lumens of high brightness and true color, the clear and vivid images are not even affected under natural light.

In addition, the projectors can be freely rotated 360 degrees vertically and have a 90 degrees portrait projection mode, enabling creative applications with an easy angle adjustment and flexibility. Moreover, it offers up to 20,000 hours lifespan with eco-friendly energy efficiency and provides 24/7 continuous operation, speaks to the needs of sustainability while providing product utility, perfect for large venues to display content all day long.

"Taiwan Acts!" – Architecture in Social Dialogue

The "Taiwan Acts!" exhibition runs at the A.M. Architekturmuseum Der TUM (Munich, Germany) from 8 July to 3 October 2021. All the showcased projects are categorized into five chapters according to their localities and approaches:

Making Places in Yilan – The revitalization of Yilan, a town located at the northeastern corner of Taiwan, by the architect, Sheng-Yuan Huang , and his team. The main purpose of their work is to heal the collective memory of the community with imagination and to restore the identity of its residents.

– The revitalization of Yilan, a town located at the northeastern corner of Taiwan, by the architect, , and his team. The main purpose of their work is to heal the collective memory of the community with imagination and to restore the identity of its residents. Developing Local Communities – Centering on ten local development projects, to improve the community in various aspects and promote participative democracy, sustainable development, human rights, economic opportunity, equality, and social justice, through design, architecture, and urbanism.

– Centering on ten local development projects, to improve the community in various aspects and promote participative democracy, sustainable development, human rights, economic opportunity, equality, and social justice, through design, architecture, and urbanism. Constructing Autonomy of Architecture – The creative approach of eight architectural firms working in Taiwan that address specific social and environmental issues through their design philosophies and their architectural expression.

– The creative approach of eight architectural firms working in that address specific social and environmental issues through their design philosophies and their architectural expression. Building for World Citizens – The introduction of three Taiwanese architects' humanitarian architectural work around the world with particular focus on post-disaster housing reconstruction.

– The introduction of three Taiwanese architects' humanitarian architectural work around the world with particular focus on post-disaster housing reconstruction. Regenerating Hsinchu City – The urban renewal of Hsinchu, a coastal city in eastern Taiwan , to transform and regenerate the deteriorated cityscape.

About A.M. Architekturmuseum

The Architekturmuseum was established in 1868 as a teaching collection for students of architecture at the present-day Technical University. When Friedrich von Thiersch erected a new building for the University in Gabelsbergerstrasse in 1912, the architectural collection was accommodated in a large, representative wing of the building and formed the center of the Department of Architecture. The museum advanced its programs in September 2002 by opening its own dedicated presentation rooms in the Pinakothek der Moderne.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560088/Taiwan_Acts__Exhibition_Intro_Video.mp4

Related Links

http://www.viewsonic.com



SOURCE ViewSonic