ViewSonic Organized The ColorPro Gallery for ColorPro™ Award 2020: Kindness

The top 10 winners of the ColorPro Award 2020 Global Photography Contest were selected from more than 2,100 extraordinary photo entries from 18 countries and regions. ViewSonic and partners seek to encourage people to share their precious moments through photographs and to inspire creativity and highlight the meaningful stories happening around us each and every day. Through the vision of ColorPro Award, you would rediscover the world from a different angle.

Visit the online gallery to see the stories behind all these astonishing photos: https://color.viewsonic.com/colorproaward2020/.

1st Prize Winner

Kindness by Antonio Aragon Renuncio, Spain

In Africa, children with disabilities are at high risk of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and are often abandoned by their families. Misconceptions and superstitions are prevalent. For example, people say that disabilities are due to divine punishment (with those suffering from disabilities often referred to as "snakes" as they lie on the ground). These children are in dire need of specialized care and attention to improve their quality of life. In Bombouaka, Togo, Kodjo, a 14-year-old child in a wheelchair, helps his classmate with homework before a soccer game in a makeshift classroom at the Don Orione Center -- a care center for children with severe physical and intellectual disabilities. Kodjo's act shows tremendous kindness, love, solidarity, and companionship.

2nd Prize Winner

Harvesting Water Lily by Tanvir Alam, Bangladesh

Satla is the largest water lily farming village in Barishal, Bangladesh. Various kinds of water lilies are grown, and almost 10,000 acres of canal and wetland areas are overflowing with these beautiful plants. About 70% of the people in this village are associated with water lily cultivation. The two farmers in the photo are working together to process water lilies in order to sell them in a market, enabling them to support their families.

3rd Prize Winner

Drought Ladies by Chin Leong Teo, Singapore

Farmers rely on mother nature to take care of their crops. As the global warming crisis escalates, the change of weather patterns become more extreme and unpredictable, resulting in more droughts and floods. This farmer was devastated when seeing the impact of drought on her farmland. Her sister comforts her by showing support, compassion, and companionship.

One Love One Heart by Sultan Ahmed Niloy, Bangladesh

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, over 33,000 people are infected with waterborne diseases during the monsoon season from June to September in Bangladesh. As heavy rains in the neighboring Indian state of Assam caused massive floods in Bangladesh, many people were impacted. People helped each other regardless of age, demonstrating that they can overcome the challenges posed by these floods with love, support, and companionship.

A Man Who Feeds the Migratory Birds by Saurabh Narang, Germany

As the sun sets, Mr. Ramnath, who resides on the banks of the Yamuna River near Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, India, feeds thousands of seagulls who travel there every year between October and March to escape from the harsh Siberian winters. The experience of taking this photograph was very special to Saurabh Narang. It features an incredible scene of humanity and nature while thousands of seagulls are flying overhead.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343627/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343629/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343626/image3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343630/image4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343628/image5.jpg

SOURCE ViewSonic